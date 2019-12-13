Technology News
loading

NASA Selects a Sample Collection Site on Asteroid Bennu

The OSIRIS-Rex mission team selected the site located in a crater high in Bennu's northern hemisphere.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 15:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Selects a Sample Collection Site on Asteroid Bennu

Photo Credit: NASA/ Goddard/ University of Arizona

This image shows sample site Nightingale, OSIRIS-REx’s primary sample collection site on asteroid Bennu

Highlights
  • NASA has finally selected a sample collection site on asteroid Bennu
  • OSIRIS-Rex mission team selected the site designated "Nightingale"
  • OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has mapped the entire asteroid

After grappling with the rugged reality of asteroid Bennu's surface, the US space agency has finally selected a sample collection site on asteroid Bennu.

The OSIRIS-Rex mission team selected the site designated "Nightingale" - located in a crater high in Bennu's northern hemisphere.

Since its arrival in December 2018, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has mapped the entire asteroid in order to identify the safest and most accessible spots for the spacecraft to collect a sample.

The team spent the past several months evaluating close-range data from four candidate sites in order to identify the best option for the sample collection, NASA said in a statement on Thursday.

"After thoroughly evaluating all four candidate sites, we made our final decision based on which site has the greatest amount of fine-grained material and how easily the spacecraft can access that material while keeping the spacecraft safe," said Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

The site Nightingale is located in a northern crater 460 feet wide.

Nightingale's regolith - or rocky surface material - is dark, and images show that the crater is relatively smooth.

Because it is located so far north, temperatures in the region are lower than elsewhere on the asteroid and the surface material is well-preserved.

The crater also is thought to be relatively young, and the regolith is freshly exposed.

This means the site would likely allow for a pristine sample of the asteroid, giving the team insight into Bennu's history.

The mission has also selected site Osprey as a backup sample collection site. The spacecraft has the capability to perform multiple sampling attempts, but any significant disturbance to Nightingale's surface would make it difficult to collect a sample from that area on a later attempt, making a backup site necessary.

In any situation where a follow-on attempt at Nightingale is not possible, the team will try to collect a sample from site Osprey instead.

"The team has adapted by employing a more accurate, though more complex, optical navigation technique to be able to get into these small areas. We'll also arm OSIRIS-REx with the capability to recognize if it is on course to touch a hazard within or adjacent to the site and wave-off before that happens," said Rich Burns, OSIRIS-REx project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

OSIRIS-REx sample collection is scheduled for the latter half of 2020, and the spacecraft will return the asteroid samples to Earth on September 24, 2023.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, OSIRIS-Rex, Bennu
Large Asteroid to Fly By Earth Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know
Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set-Top Box Leaked, Rumoured to Debut on December 16
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

NASA Selects a Sample Collection Site on Asteroid Bennu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. For Gamers in India, YouTube Is the Ultimate Live Streaming Platform
  3. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Confirmed to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC
  7. Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s Next Gaming Console, Coming in Holiday 2020
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. NASA Finds Water Ice Deposits Just Below the Surface of Mars
  10. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Buys UK-Based Startup Spectral Edge, Tech That Could Be Used to Improve iPhone Photography
  2. Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set-Top Box Leaked, Rumoured to Debut on December 16
  3. NASA Selects a Sample Collection Site on Asteroid Bennu
  4. Large Asteroid to Fly By Earth Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. NASA Finds Shallow Deposits of Water Ice on Mars That Astronauts Could Reach With a Shovel
  6. Fortnite Finally Gets Split-Screen Support on Consoles, Brings Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Content
  7. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 17 Launch
  8. The Game Awards 2019: All Major Announcements, Including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Godfall
  9. WhatsApp Moves Wallpaper Option, Adds New Skin Tones for Select Emojis in Latest Beta for Android
  10. Xiaomi Smart Display Tipped to Be in the Works With Google Nest Hub-Like Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.