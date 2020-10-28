Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Scientists 'Surprised’ After Finding ‘Unexpected’ Molecule in Titan’s Atmosphere

NASA Scientists 'Surprised’ After Finding ‘Unexpected’ Molecule in Titan’s Atmosphere

Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, has a dense atmosphere and is said to be a hive of chemical activity.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 October 2020 19:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Scientists 'Surprised’ After Finding ‘Unexpected’ Molecule in Titan’s Atmosphere

Photo Credit: NASA

Saturn has 62 moons and Titan is the largest one

Highlights
  • C3H2 can help scientist find life on Titan
  • Titan is similar to Earth in some ways
  • NASA will send Dragonfly spacecraft to Titan

In a first, NASA scientists have spotted a molecule of cyclopropenylidene (C3H2) in the atmosphere of the largest of Saturn's 62 moons, Titan. Calling this development ‘unexpected', scientists claim that this is the first time that they have detected this molecule in an atmosphere. They found C3H2 by using a radio telescope observatory in northern Chile known as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). Scientists believe that this carbon-based molecule may be a “precursor to more complex compounds that could form or feed possible life on Titan”.

The discovery of the molecule in Titan's atmosphere also comes as a surprise because until now, C3H2 has only been found in pockets throughout the galaxy in clouds of gas and dust that float between star systems. These areas are too cold to facilitate many chemical reactions. Titan's atmosphere is dense and these are hives of chemical activity. NASA says that cyclopropenylidene can react easily with other molecules in this type of atmosphere and that's why scientists are now more interested in this moon.

“When I realised I was looking at cyclopropenylidene, my first thought was, ‘Well, this is really unexpected,'” said Conor Nixon, a planetary scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Nixon, who led the ALMA search, and his team was able to identify small amounts of C3H2 at Titan likely because they were looking in the upper layers of the moon's atmosphere, where there are fewer other gases for C3H2 to interact with. Their findings have been published in the Astronomical Journal.

“Titan is unique in our solar system. It has proved to be a treasure trove of new molecules,” Nixon added. According to the scientists, the discovery of this molecule could help them make inroads in finding life on Titan, which is the destination of NASA's forthcoming Dragonfly mission. Titan is similar to Earth in some ways as it has clouds, rain, lakes and rivers, and a subsurface ocean of salty water. However, Titan has a thick atmosphere that's four times denser than Earth's.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Cyclopropenylidene, C3H2 Molecule, Titan, Saturn
21 Android Gaming Apps Found to Be Serving Intrusive Adware: Avast

Related Stories

NASA Scientists 'Surprised’ After Finding ‘Unexpected’ Molecule in Titan’s Atmosphere
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  2. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  3. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  7. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Mi 10T Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India
  10. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly ‘Stepping Up’ Efforts to Build a Google Search Alternative
  2. Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition With Snapdragon 460 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Outlook for Android Now Lets Users Ignore Conversations, Send Them Straight to Trash
  4. NASA Scientists 'Surprised’ After Finding ‘Unexpected’ Molecule in Titan’s Atmosphere
  5. 21 Android Gaming Apps Found to Be Serving Intrusive Adware: Avast
  6. HyperX Pulsefire Haste Lightweight Gaming Mouse With PixArt PAW 3335 Sensor Launched, Up to 16,000dpi Resolution
  7. Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 3X, Acer Aspire 5 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  8. Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse Launched: Here's All You Need to Know
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers on Smartphones Revealed Ahead of Time: Deals on Phones
  10. ‘Death Threats Unacceptable’: Game Developer on Backlash Over Cyberpunk 2077 Delay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com