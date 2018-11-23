NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA Scientists Concerned About Toilet Microbes on ISS

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Scientists Concerned About Toilet Microbes on ISS

NASA is concerned over the strains of the bacterium Enterobacter, identified on the toilets of the International Space Station's (ISS), which can raise potential health implications for future missions, say Indian-origin scientists at the US space agency.

Five strains of 'Enterobacter' bacterium isolated from the space toilet and the exercise platform on the ISS in March 2015 were investigated in a study led by a team from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US.

Genome sequencing of the samples revealed that all five strains belonged to a single species, Enterobacter bugandensis (E.bugandensis).

While these were not pathogenic to humans, E.bugandensis was linked to disease in neonates and a compromised patient, who were admitted to three different hospitals (in east Africa, Washington state and Colorado), the researchers said.

"Given the multi-drug resistance results for these ISS E.bugandensis genomes and the increased chance of pathogenicity we have identified, these species potentially pose important health considerations for future missions," said lead author Nitin Singh from NASA-JPL Caltech.

"However, it is important to understand that the strains found on the ISS were not virulent, which means they are not an active threat to human health, but something to be monitored," he added.

For the study, published in the journal BMC Microbiology, the team compared the ISS strains to all publicly available genomes of 1,291 Enterobacter strains collected on Earth.

They found that the ISS isolates had similar antimicrobial resistance patterns to the three clinical strains found on Earth and that they included 112 genes involved in virulence, disease and defence.

Using computer analyses, they predicted a 79 per cent probability that they may potentially cause disease.

"Whether or not an opportunistic pathogen like E.bugandensis causes disease and how much of a threat it is, depends on a variety of factors, including environmental ones," said Kasthuri Venkateswaran, Senior Research Scientist at the JPL.

"Further in vivo studies are needed to discern the impact that conditions on the ISS, such as microgravity, other space, and spacecraft-related factors, may have on pathogenicity and virulence," he noted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, ISS, JPL
Google Pulls 13 Android Apps Installed Over 500,000 Times Containing Malware: Report
Spotify's Palestinian Launch Puts Local Artists on the Map
Pricee
NASA Scientists Concerned About Toilet Microbes on ISS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specs
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Sells Over 6 Lakh Units in Its First Sale in India
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale: Jio and Other Launch Offers Detailed
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  7. Ralph Breaks the Internet Is Smart, Self-Aware, and a Successful Sequel
  8. Black Friday Sales: Our Top Picks From the Deals Available Right Now
  9. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018)
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.