Technology News
loading

Is Earth Under Threat From Asteroids? This is What a NASA Expert Had to Say

In a YouTube video, the expert says NASA hasn’t stopped looking for asteroid threats to the Earth.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 November 2021 11:59 IST
Is Earth Under Threat From Asteroids? This is What a NASA Expert Had to Say

NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a 1/ 2,700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2195

Highlights
  • NASA expert says no immediate threat to Earth
  • The space agency tracks asteroids and predicts their course
  • So far over a million asteroids have been discovered

One of the most worrying questions that weigh on the minds of scientists, astronomers as well as the general public is whether the Earth is threatened by a potential asteroid collision? Despite being addressed by the scientific community, this question crops up time and again. Now, a NASA scientist has tried to put all speculation to rest. In a video shared on YouTube, asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia, of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said there was no asteroid threat to Earth in terms of impact hazard.

The caption of the video reads, “Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids? Luckily, there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for at least 100 years. But that doesn't mean we're not looking.” NASA goes on to add that “asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia of our NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory breaks it down”.

“There is no asteroid that we know of that is concerning in terms of impact hazard,” Farnocchia says, Asteroid impacts have happened in the past and can happen in the future too. But Farnocchia said that those were “rare events”.

“An asteroid impact that could cause serious regional damage only happens every few thousand years or even longer. Still, it's a good idea to protect us against that possibility, and the rule of the game is find the asteroid before they find us,” Farnocchia added.

He further states that this is why NASA has been funding search programmes for more than 20 years to “observe the sky pretty much every single night to find and track asteroids”.

So far, the US space agency has discovered over a million asteroids, including 95 percent of the asteroids that are greater than a kilometre and could come close to the Earth.

Farnocchia added that once NASA scientists discover an asteroid, they project its motion into the future to find out if there's a possibility of a collision with the Earth. They rank each asteroid on a risk-ranking scale, called Torino scale. “It goes from zero, which is lowest risk, to 10, which is highest risk,” he says.

The good news is that for all the asteroids NASA has discovered so far, the Torina scale is zero. That means “lowest risk for the next 100 years”, he added.

Watch the video here:

According to a NASA ‘Did You Know' explainer, the “highest risk of impact for a known asteroid is a 1 in 714 chance of impact by an asteroid designated 2009 FD in 2185, meaning that the possibility that it could impact then is less than 0.2 percent”.

Another asteroid NASA is closely monitoring is called Bennu. It has a 1/ 2,700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2195.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Earth, Asteroid
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says High Production, Breakeven Cash Flow 'True Test' for Rivian
Rivian Benefits From Markets' Thirst for Electric Automakers

Related Stories

Is Earth Under Threat From Asteroids? This is What a NASA Expert Had to Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Bitcoin Fails to Push on as Ether, Shiba Inu Continue Strong Surge
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  7. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  8. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  9. JioBook With MediaTek MT8788 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Increased
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Teased, Will Come With Wireless Subwoofer, 430W Output
  2. Jio, MediaTek Launch ‘Gaming Masters 2.0’ BGMI Tournament: How to Register and All Details Here
  3. Toshiba Plans to Split Into Three Firms, Rejects Calls to Go Private
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Lite Images and Specifications Leak, Show Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Tesla’s Elon Musk Offloads More Shares Following Stock Sale Worth $5 Billion
  6. Vivo Y76 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Debut as Global Variant of Vivo Y76s
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing Tipping Charging Specifications, Launch Seems Imminent
  8. Brazilian Nationals Get New Visa Crypto Card as DeFi Culture Witnesses Expansion
  9. Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad
  10. Tesla Stock Price Slides After Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion Worth of Shares
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com