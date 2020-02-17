Technology News
NASA's Key Science Investigations, Cargo Headed to ISS Aboard Cygnus Craft

The Cygnus resupply spacecraft is scheduled to stay at the space station until May.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 17 February 2020 18:43 IST
NASA's Key Science Investigations, Cargo Headed to ISS Aboard Cygnus Craft

Photo Credit: NASA

A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft launched on an Antares 230+ rocket

Highlights
  • A rocket carrying Cygnus resupply spacecraft has been launched
  • It launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia in the US
  • The spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station

A Northrop Grumman rocket carrying the Cygnus resupply spacecraft has been successfully launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia in the US.

The spacecraft, launched on Saturday, is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS) with about 7,500 pounds of science investigations and cargo after launching at 3:21pm EST (1:51am, Monday IST), according to NASA.

The spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the space station at about 4:05am EST (2:35pm, Tuesday, IST) on Tuesday.

According to the space agency, astronaut Andrew Morgan of NASA will use the space station's robotic arm to capture Cygnus, and NASA's Jessica Meir will monitor telemetry during rendezvous, capture, and installation on the Unity module's Earth-facing port.

The spacecraft is scheduled to stay at the space station until May.

This is Northrop Grumman's 13th cargo flight to the International Space Station and an Antares rocket was used for the launch and will support dozens of new and existing investigations.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.