Technology News
loading

NASA Says Data From Cassini Probe May Help Explain Saturn's Atmospheric Mystery

Cassini was an orbiter that observed Saturn for more than 13 years before exhausting its fuel supply.

By ANI | Updated: 7 April 2020 19:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Says Data From Cassini Probe May Help Explain Saturn's Atmospheric Mystery

Photo Credit: NASA/ JPL/ Space Science Institute

Cassini was an orbiter that observed Saturn for more than 13 years before exhausting its fuel supply

Highlights
  • The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants like Saturn are hot
  • But unlike Earth, the Sun is too far from the outer planets
  • Their heat source has been a great mystery of planetary science

The upper layers in the atmospheres of gas giants -- Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune -- are hot, just like Earth's. But unlike Earth, the Sun is too far from these outer planets to account for the high temperatures. Their heat source has been one of the great mysteries of planetary science.

A new analysis of data from NASA's Cassini spacecraft finds a viable explanation for what's keeping the upper layers of Saturn, and possibly the other gas giants, so hot: auroras at the planet's north and south poles. Electric currents, triggered by interactions between solar winds and charged particles from Saturn's moons, spark the auroras and heat the upper atmosphere.

The recent study which was published in Nature Astronomy is the most complete mapping yet of both temperature and density of a gas giant's upper atmosphere -- a region that has, in general, been poorly understood.

By building a complete picture of how heat circulates in the atmosphere, scientists are better able to understand how auroral electric currents heat the upper layers of Saturn's atmosphere and drive winds. The global wind system can distribute this energy, which is initially deposited near the poles, toward the equatorial regions, heating them to twice the temperatures expected from the Sun's heating alone.

"The results are vital to our general understanding of planetary upper atmospheres and are an important part of Cassini's legacy," said author Tommi Koskinen, a member of Cassini's Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph (UVIS) team.

"They help address the question of why the uppermost part of the atmosphere is so hot while the rest of the atmosphere -- due to the large distance from the Sun -- is cold," Koskinen added.

Managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, Cassini was an orbiter that observed Saturn for more than 13 years before exhausting its fuel supply. The mission plunged it into the planet's atmosphere in September 2017, in part to protect its moon Enceladus, which Cassini discovered might hold conditions suitable for life. But before its plunge, Cassini performed 22 ultra-close orbits of Saturn, a final tour called the Grand Finale.

It was during the Grand Finale that the key data was collected for the new temperature map of Saturn's atmosphere. For six weeks, Cassini targeted several bright stars in the constellations of Orion and Canis Major as they passed behind Saturn. As the spacecraft observed the stars rise and set behind the giant planet, scientists analyzed how the starlight changed as it passed through the atmosphere.

Measuring the density of the atmosphere gave scientists the information they needed to find the temperatures. (Density decreases with altitude, and the rate of decrease depends on temperature.) They found that temperatures peak near the auroras, indicating that auroral electric currents heat the upper atmosphere.

And both density and temperature measurements together helped scientists figure out wind speeds. Understanding Saturn's upper atmosphere, where planet meets space, is key to understanding space weather, and its impact on other planets in our solar system and exoplanets around other stars.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cassini, Saturn, NASA
IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
Germany Enlists Fitbit Wearables and Smartwatches in Coronavirus

Related Stories

NASA Says Data From Cassini Probe May Help Explain Saturn's Atmospheric Mystery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
  3. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  4. Realme TV May Come With 43-Inch Screen
  5. Vu Premium 4K LED Android TV Review
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super for Gaming Laptops Launched
  10. Amitabh Bachchan Gets Trolled for Sharing Fake News on Twitter, Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Germany Enlists Fitbit Wearables and Smartwatches in Coronavirus
  2. NASA Says Data From Cassini Probe May Help Explain Saturn's Atmospheric Mystery
  3. IIT Roorkee Develops Mobile App to Locate Coronavirus Suspects
  4. COVID-19: IIT Team Develops LED-Based Disinfection Machine for Sanitising Floors of Hospitals, Buses
  5. Xiaomi Patents Smartphone Design with Waterfall Display: Report
  6. Online Food Delivery Executives Unable to Meet Targets Due to Virus Lockdown
  7. Robots Replace Japanese Students at Graduation Amid Coronavirus
  8. Nokia 3.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Security Patch
  9. EU Privacy Watchdog Calls for Pan-European Mobile App for Virus Tracking
  10. Uber Connects Out-of-Work U.S. Ride-Hail Drivers to Delivery, Production Jobs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com