NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spaceship Sets Record by Entering Orbit Around Asteroid Bennu

, 01 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spaceship Sets Record by Entering Orbit Around Asteroid Bennu

Photo Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Artist's concept of OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

A NASA spacecraft set a new milestone Monday in cosmic exploration by entering orbit around an asteroid, Bennu, the smallest object ever to be circled by a human-made spaceship. The spacecraft, called OSIRIS-REx, is the first-ever US mission designed to visit an asteroid and return a sample of its dust back to Earth. The $800 million (roughly Rs. 5,600 crores) unmanned spaceship launched two years ago from Cape Canaveral, Florida and arrived December 3 at its destination, some 70 million miles (110 million kilometres) away.

On Monday, after closely studying the asteroid for several weeks, the spaceship fired its thrusters to bring it into orbit around Bennu at 2:43pm (1943 GMT).

The asteroid measures about 1,600 feet (500 metres) in diameter.

"Entering orbit around Bennu is an amazing accomplishment that our team has been planning for years," said Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator at the University of Arizona, Tucson.

NASA said the orbit marks "a leap for humankind" because no spacecraft has ever "circled so close to such a small space object - one with barely enough gravity to keep a vehicle in a stable orbit."

The spacecraft is orbiting Bennu about a mile from its centre.

The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft orbited a comet in May 2016, but at a further distance of about four miles from the centre of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko.

Bennu has a gravity force only five-millionths as strong as Earth's, NASA said.

Each orbit by OSIRIS-REx will take 62 hours.

The plan is for OSIRIS-REx to orbit Bennu through mid-February, using a suite of five scientific instruments to map the asteroid in high resolution to help scientists decide precisely where to sample from.

Then, in 2020, it will reach out with its robotic arm and touch the asteroid in a maneuver Rich Kuhns, OSIRIS-REx program manager with Lockheed Martin Space Systems in Denver, described as a "gentle high-five."

Using a circular device much like a car's air filter, and a reverse vacuum to stir up and collect dust, the device aims to grab about two ounces (60 grams) of material from the asteroid's surface, and return it to Earth in 2023.

A fragment of the early solar system, Bennu is also considered potentially dangerous. It poses a slight risk - a one in 2,700 chance - of colliding with Earth in 2135.

The carbon-rich asteroid was chosen from some 500,000 asteroids in the solar system because it orbits close to Earth's path around the Sun, is the right size for scientific study, and is one of the oldest asteroids known to NASA.

Scientists hope it will reveal more about the early formation of the solar system, as well as how to find precious resources like metals and water in asteroids.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Bennu, OSIRIS-REx
Elon Musk Hints Artificial Intelligence Could Be First 'Resident' of Mars
Nokia 9 PureView Video Leaked, Reveals 'PureDisplay' Panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
Pricee
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spaceship Sets Record by Entering Orbit Around Asteroid Bennu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 4 Said to Sport Triple Cameras and Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. BSNL, Vodafone Idea Discontinue 'Blackout Days' on December 31 and in 2019
  3. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  4. Motorola One Power Reportedly Gets December Security Update, Other Fixes
  5. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones Today
  6. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  7. NASA Spaceship Sets Record by Entering Orbit Around Tiny Asteroid
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie Update Scheduled for January Release
  9. Aquaman Bests Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million Worldwide
  10. Huawei P Smart (2019) With Android Pie, Dewdrop Display Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.