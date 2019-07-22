Technology News
loading

NASA Prepares to Send 'First Woman and Next Man' to Moon

The astronauts would explore regions of the Moon never visited before.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 12:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Prepares to Send 'First Woman and Next Man' to Moon

As the world marked the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing, the US space agency said it has doubled down on its next giant leap with the Artemis programme that would take "the first woman and the next man" to the lunar surface.

"Artemis" is named after the twin sister of Apollo who is also the Goddess of the Moon and the hunt.

"Artemis will light our way to Mars. The new Artemis identity draws bold inspiration from the Apollo programme and forges its own path, showing how it will pursue lunar exploration like never before and pave the way to Mars," NASA said in a statement.

The astronauts would explore regions of the Moon never visited before, unlock mysteries of the Universe and test the technology that will extend the bounds of humanity farther into the solar system.

"On the lunar surface we will pursue water, ice and other natural resources that will further enable deep space travel. From the Moon, humanity will take the next giant leap to Mars," said the agency.

Returning astronauts to the Moon in 2024 could cost about $30 billion, or roughly the same price tag as the Apollo 11 spaceflight when factoring in inflation.

The total cost of the Apollo programme that the US launched in 1961 and concluded in 1972 was $25 billion.

The climax of that programme came nearly 50 years ago when two astronauts landed on the Moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission, which cost $6 billion at the time, equivalent to $30 billion today.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the main difference between the Apollo programme and the "Artemis" is that the former culminated with brief stays on the Moon while the latter will entail a permanent human presence there.

The plan will involve the recruitment of private companies and international partners, the construction of a lunar space station and manned landings at the Moon's south pole within five years.

The programme includes an unmanned mission around the Moon in 2020 and a manned mission that will also orbit the Moon two years later.

The next lunar missions will be delivered into space by the Space Launch System, a rocket being developed by NASA and Boeing that will be the largest ever built once it is fully assembled.

That rocket will send into orbit a new spacecraft known as Orion, whose lead contractor is Lockheed Martin.

The five missions between 2022 and 2024 will be operated by private companies, according to NASA's plans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis
Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased Through a Camera Sample
Equifax Set to Pay Around $700 Million for 2017 Data Breach: Report
Honor Smartphones
NASA Prepares to Send 'First Woman and Next Man' to Moon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  2. Redmi Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Teased via Camera Sample
  3. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Discounted by Up To Rs. 1,000 on Amazon
  4. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  5. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Won't Have ‘Ad-Supported Monetisation’: What It Means
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Next Sale Scheduled for July 29
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  8. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Realme 3i Review
#Latest Stories
  1. 2020 iPhone Models May Bear 120Hz Displays, in Discussion With LG and Samsung: Report
  2. Asus ROG Phone 2 Packing 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus Unveiled
  3. Xiaomi Enters Fortune Global 500 List, Ranking in at 468
  4. Vivo S1 India Launch Set for August 7: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Next Sale in India Set for July 29
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Have Passed Final Tests With 'Flying Colours', May Re-Launch Soon
  7. Google Pixel 3a Scores 100 in DxOMark Camera Review, Matches Pixel 3 and iPhone XR Still Photography Scores
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Injected Into Orbit, ISRO Says
  9. Huawei Mate X Spotted on TENAA Listing, Signalling Imminent Launch
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Launched Aboard GSLV-Mk III Rocket: ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.