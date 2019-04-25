Technology News

NASA Planning Asteroid Impact Exercise Next Week

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 16:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Planning Asteroid Impact Exercise Next Week

Photo Credit: International Space Station

The Manicouagan impact crater in Canada, is one of our many reminders that asteroids have impacted Earth

Aimed at effective disaster management, NASA and its international partners are planning to participate in an exercise that will play out a realistic - but fictional - scenario of an asteroid on an impact trajectory with Earth.

The scenario begins with the fictional premise that on March 26, astronomers "discovered" a NEO they consider potentially hazardous to Earth.

After a "few months" of tracking, observers predict that this near-Earth object (NEO) - dubbed 2019 PDC - poses a 1 in 100 chance of impact with Earth in 2027 (in real life, the international community has decided that a 1 in 100 chance of impact is the threshold for action).

Participants in this exercise will discuss potential preparations for asteroid reconnaissance and deflection missions and planning for mitigation of a potential impact's effects, NASA said.

Scientists believe that these exercises can help people in the planetary defence community to understand what those on the disaster management side need to know.

"This exercise will help us develop more effective communications with each other and with our governments," Lindley Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defence Officer, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Better communication of the hazards posed by NEOs such as asteroids or comets has been a top priority for international groups, such as NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), the European Space Agency's Space Situational Awareness-NEO Segment and the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN).

Developed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Center for NEO Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid impact exercise next week is scheduled to take place at the 2019 Planetary Defense Conference to be held in the US from April 29 to May 3.

NASA's PDCO and other US agencies and space science institutions, along with international partners, will participate in the exercise, the US space agency said.

Next week's exercise events will occur over the five days of the conference, with exercise leaders briefing participants on the status of the scenario at the end of each day and soliciting response ideas and feedback, based on the latest fictional data, NASA said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA
Dell Alienware, G-Series Gaming Laptops Refreshed With Intel 9th Gen CPUs, Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs
iPhone XR the Bestselling Smartphone in the US in Q1 2019: CIRP
Redmi Note 6 Pro
NASA Planning Asteroid Impact Exercise Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  3. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 4 With Smartphone and Other Discounts
  5. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  6. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  7. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  8. New Amazon Kindle Is the Most Affordable Ebook Reader With a Front Light
  9. Redmi 7 First Impressions
  10. Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.