Technology News
loading

NASA Picks Two Investigations for Moon Mission

The two investigations will fly aboard the Gateway, an orbital outpost which will support Artemis lunar operations.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 13 March 2020 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Picks Two Investigations for Moon Mission

Photo Credit: NASA

The two investigations will fly aboard the Gateway, an orbital outpost

Highlights
  • NASA has selected the first two scientific investigations
  • They will support its upcoming mission to Moon
  • The two investigations will fly aboard the Gateway

NASA has selected the first two scientific investigations that will support its upcoming mission to Moon. While one will observe space weather, the other will monitor the Sun's radiation environment.

The two investigations will fly aboard the Gateway, an orbital outpost which will support "Artemis" lunar operations while demonstrating the technologies necessary to conduct a historic human mission to Mars, NASA said on Thursday.

"Building the Gateway with our commercial and international partners is a critical component of sustainable lunar exploration and the Artemis programme," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"Using the Gateway as a platform for robotic and human exploration around the Moon will help inform what we do on the lunar surface as well as prepare us for our next giant leap - human exploration of Mars," Bridenstine said.

The radiation instrument package, built by the European Space Agency (ESA), will help provide an understanding of how to keep astronauts safe by monitoring the radiation exposure in Gateway's unique orbit.

The space weather instrument suite, built by NASA, will observe solar particles and solar wind created by the Sun. As we move deeper into space, human and robotic explorers face greater challenges from the sometimes violent and unpredictable outbursts of the Sun.

The space weather instrument suite will gather data and enhance NASA's ability to forecast events originating from the Sun that could affect our astronauts on and around the Moon as well as on future missions to Mars.

NASA said additional scientific payloads will be selected to fly aboard the Gateway in the future. These investigations will take advantage of the unique environment in lunar orbit, one that cannot be duplicated on Earth or on the International Space Station.

The Gateway will orbit near the Moon and will be occupied periodically by astronauts as part of NASA's sustainable lunar exploration plans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Moon, Gateway
Apple News App Gets Special Coronavirus Coverage Sections
Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus

Related Stories

NASA Picks Two Investigations for Moon Mission
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Realme 6 Pro Review
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. iPhone 12 to Feature Rear Facing 3D Depth Camera: Report
  5. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  6. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta With Live Caption
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus
  10. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus
  2. NASA Picks Two Investigations for Moon Mission
  3. Apple News App Gets Special Coronavirus Coverage Sections
  4. Xiaomi India Teases New Product Launch for March 16, May Be Wireless Charger or Power Bank
  5. Windows 10 Hit by Security Flaw, Microsoft Releases Emergency Patch
  6. Coronavirus: Samsung Galaxy Sanitizing Service to Help Customers Disinfect Their Smartphones
  7. Apple Reopens All 42 Retail Stories in China as Local Coronavirus Situation Improves
  8. iPhone 11 Series Hit by Supply Issues During Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
  9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Improved Battery Life Launched
  10. YouTube Explore Tab Finally Rolling Out on Android, iOS, Replaces Trending Tab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.