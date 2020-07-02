Technology News
loading

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again, 2 Weeks Left to Fly

If NASA's rover isn't on its way by mid-August, it will have to wait until 2022 when Earth and Mars are back in proper alignment.

By Associated Press | Updated: 2 July 2020 11:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again, 2 Weeks Left to Fly

The Mars mission has cost NASA about $3 billion

Highlights
  • If the rover isn't on its way by mid-August, it'll have to wait till 2022
  • Managers are now targeting no earlier than July 30 for a liftoff
  • It is NASA's most ambitious Mars mission yet, costing about $3 billion

NASA has delayed the launch of its newest Mars rover yet again — to the end of July at the earliest — this time for a rocket issue.

If the Perseverance rover isn't on its way by mid-August, it will have to wait until 2022 when Earth and Mars are back in proper alignment, costing NASA close to $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,774 crores) for the delay alone.

Managers are now targeting no earlier than July 30 for a liftoff from Cape Canaveral, eating up half of the monthlong launch window. The good news is that NASA is trying to eke out more time in this summer's launch opportunity, now lasting until at least August 15. The chance to fly to Mars comes up only every 26 months.

It is NASA's most ambitious Mars mission yet, totaling around $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,647 crores). Besides seeking signs of past microscopic Martian life, Perseverance will gather rocks and soil for eventual return to Earth.

Rocket maker United Launch Alliance needs extra time to deal with a liquid oxygen sensor line that showed questionable readings during a recent practice countdown, officials said Tuesday. Previous technical concerns — including crane trouble at the pad — bumped the launch from the original July 17 to the 20th and then to July 22.

Perseverance will still attempt a touchdown next February in an ancient river delta at Mars, regardless of when it launches.

The United Arab Emirates and China, meanwhile, still are pressing ahead with launches this month or next of Mars spacecraft. Russia and the European Space Agency had to bow out, delaying their Mars rover until 2022 because of delayed spacecraft testing and travel limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Mars Mission, Mars Rover
OnePlus Nord India Pre-Orders to Go Live Soon, Company Says

Related Stories

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again, 2 Weeks Left to Fly
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  3. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  4. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  5. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  6. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
  7. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  8. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  9. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  10. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working on Smart Compose for WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Messages Through Gboard Keyboard: Report
  2. EU Throws New Rule Book at Google, Tech Giants in Competition Search
  3. NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again, 2 Weeks Left to Fly
  4. OnePlus Nord India Pre-Orders to Go Live Soon, Company Says
  5. UK Regulator Urges Reforms to Curb Google, Facebook Ad Power
  6. Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days
  7. Will Smith’s Emancipation Sold to Apple TV+ for Over $120 Million: Report
  8. Zoom Says Added Over 100 Features as Part of 90-Day Security Plan
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Renders 'Accidentally' Leaked on Company Site
  10. Twitter Removes Image Tweet by Trump Over NYT Copyright Complaint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com