Technology News

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Completes 2nd Closest Encounter With Sun

, 06 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA's Parker Solar Probe Completes 2nd Closest Encounter With Sun

Photo Credit: NASA/ Johns Hopkins APL/ Steve Gribben

NASA on Friday announced that its Parker Solar Probe, the fastest spacecraft in history, has completed its second close approach to the Sun and is now entering the outbound phase of the second solar orbit.

At 6:40pm Eastern Time on Thursday (4:10am IST, Friday), the spacecraft passed within 15 million miles (24 million kilometres) of the Sun, tying its distance record set in October as the closest spacecraft ever to the star, according to NASA.

Parker Solar Probe was travelling at 343,112 kilometres per hour during this perihelion.

The spacecraft is operating well and all instruments are collecting science data, sending back normal signals through NASA's Deep Space Network.

"We're looking forward to getting the science data down from this encounter in the coming weeks so the science teams can continue to explore the mysteries of the corona and the Sun," said Nickalaus Pinkine, Parker Solar Probe mission operations manager.

Parker Solar Probe began this solar encounter on March 30, and it will conclude on April 10.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Parker Solar Probe
Tesla's Musk, US SEC Ordered by Judge to Meet for an Hour on New Settlement
Pricee
NASA's Parker Solar Probe Completes 2nd Closest Encounter With Sun
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. A Complete List of Airtel Digital TV Plans and Packs
  2. Cool New WhatsApp Features That You’re Probably Not Using Yet
  3. ivo V1901 Spotted on TENAA With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,880mAh Battery
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  5. A Complete List of Tata Sky Plans and Packs
  6. The Next Big Windows 10 Update Won’t Force You to Install It Immediately
  7. List of Companies Acquired by Reliance Jio Till Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy A20 With Exynos 7884, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Inbox by Gmail Co-Creator's New Chrome Extension Will Simplify Your Gmail Inbox
  10. Honor 10i With 6GB of RAM, 64GB Onboard Storage Spotted on TENAA
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.