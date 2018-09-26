NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA Sees Its Stalled Mars Rover Opportunity, but Still No Signals

, 26 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
NASA Sees Its Stalled Mars Rover Opportunity, but Still No Signals

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

NASA's Opportunity rover appears as a blip in the center of this square

NASA scientists can now see their solar-powered probe that was lost in a Martian dust storm more than 100 days ago -- but the vintage robot hasn't shown any signs of life.

Thanks to a high-resolution camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA said Tuesday it can see the Opportunity rover in Perseverance Valley, on the edge of a huge crater.

Opportunity was descending into the valley when a dust storm that was first detected May 30 swept over the region. In NASA's image, the vehicle appears as a tiny white dot.

The 15-year-old rover was last heard from on June 10, when it went into "sleep" mode as dust blocked out the Sun and darkness enveloped the Red Planet.

"NASA still hasn't heard from the Opportunity rover, but at least we can see it again," NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement.

Opportunity and its twin rover, Spirit, are a pair of unmanned robotic vehicles designed by NASA to tool around on the Martian surface and transmit data about conditions there back to Earth.

They landed on Mars in 2003 on a mission meant to last 90 days and span 1,000 yards (meters).

Spirit lasted 20 times longer than that. It became stuck in soft soil in 2009, and its mission was formally declared over in 2011.

Opportunity is going on 60 times its planned mission life, has traveled 28 miles (45 kilometers) and found evidence of water on Mars and conditions that may have been suitable for sustaining microbial life.

Last month, NASA said it would work until mid-October to try to bring Opportunity back to life, a timeframe fans of "Oppy" said was too short.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Mars, Opportunity
Qualcomm Accuses Apple of Stealing Its Secrets to Help Intel
As Silicon Valley Eyes Toronto, Some Worry Tech Boom Could Hurt Canada
Pricee
NASA Sees Its Stalled Mars Rover Opportunity, but Still No Signals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Echo
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Motorola One Power vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Vodafone Idea Launches 6 Combo Recharge Combo Packs to Rival Jio
  5. Xiaomi Poco F1 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced, Deals Previewed
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com
  8. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Launched in India: Event Highlights
  9. OnePlus 6T Leaked 'Official Poster' Shows Waterdrop Notch, New Tagline
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.