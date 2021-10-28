Technology News
loading

Did Perseverance Mars Rover Pick Its Landing Spot on Its Own? NASA Engineer Explains

Perseverance chose its own landing spot after analysing the Martian surface.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 October 2021 13:10 IST
Did Perseverance Mars Rover Pick Its Landing Spot on Its Own? NASA Engineer Explains

NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars earlier this year

Highlights
  • Perseverance's landing was assisted by Terrain Relative Navigation system
  • The system helped identify a suitable spot to land
  • Perseverance's aim is to collect samples from Mars

More than a year after NASA launched the Perseverance rover for Mars, the space agency is bringing the focus back on how its precise landing spot was decided or who chose where it should land. In an Instagram post, NASA said that the rover made the decision moments before it touched down on the surface on February 18 this year. The rover landed in the Jezero crater, which is believed to have hosted a big lake and a river delta in ancient times. The mission objective is to see whether these once-existing water bodies can throw some light on past life on Mars.

NASA thanked engineer Swati Mohan and a new technology called Terrain Relative Navigation for making the most challenging landing ever attempted on Mars a success. NASA's latest Instagram post accompanied a video of Mohan, explaining how Perseverance picked its landing spot.

Mohan said when NASA decided to send a rover to Mars, a whole group of experts got together to figure out where it is supposed to go. The Jezero crater got scientists interested because of the rocks, the hills, and the lakes that had the most likelihood of giving out signs of past life on Mars. But to land, Perseverance needed to see the surface before landing. The Terrain Relative Navigation technology was like an eye to the rover, Mohan added. This enabled it to figure out where it was and where it should go for a smooth and safe landing. So it chose its landing spot on its own after analysing the surface.

The rover's mission is to collect samples of Martian rock and soil. These samples will be picked up by a future mission for detailed analysis on Earth, according to NASA. "Perseverance will also test technologies that could pave the way for future human exploration of Mars," the agency added. However, Perseverance is not alone in this mission. It has a helicopter, Ingenuity, for aerial surveillance.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Perseverance, Mars, NASA Mars, NASA Perseverance, Ingenuity, Mars Landing, Instagram
Thomson Oath Pro Max 4K Android Smart TV Series With Dolby Audio, HDR10+ Support Launched in India
Nokia T20 Tablet Teased to Launch in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart

Related Stories

Did Perseverance Mars Rover Pick Its Landing Spot on Its Own? NASA Engineer Explains
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  2. Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core i9, i7, i5 CPUs Launched: Up to 16 Cores
  3. Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano Open With Losses, Shiba Inu Gains Big
  4. Nokia T20 Tablet Launching in India Soon, Listed on Flipkart
  5. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  6. NASA Detects Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  7. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo Y73 Get Diwali-Special Offers
  8. VR Diploma: IIT Madras to Start Virtual Reality Course in 2022
  9. Dell Alienware Aurora R13, Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, XPS Desktop Launched
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X30 Max With a Massive 7.09-Inch Display Launched, Honor X30i Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor X30 Max With a Massive 7.09-Inch Display Launched, Honor X30i Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  3. Robinhood Crypto Revenue Dips Sharply From Decline in Trade Volume, Dogecoin Price Fall
  4. Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ With MediaTek SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India's Dune Crossover Brings Movie-Themed Pan, Parachute, More
  6. El Salvador’s Crypto-Treasury Now Richer by 420 Bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele Says
  7. Cryptocurrencies Worth Over GBP 2 Million Seized From British Teenager
  8. Pikmin Bloom: New Game From Pokemon Go Developer Launched for Android, iOS
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch on November 9, Company Confirms
  10. Dell Alienware Aurora R13, XPS Desktop With Intel 'Alder Lake' CPU Debut; Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com