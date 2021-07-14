Technology News
loading

'Potato' or 'Raggedy' Mars Moon? NASA Releases Image of Phobos

NASA shared the image of Phobos on its official Instagram handle.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 July 2021 11:06 IST
'Potato' or 'Raggedy' Mars Moon? NASA Releases Image of Phobos

Photo Credit: Instagram/ NASA

Mars has two moons — Phobos (pictured) and Deimos

Highlights
  • Mars moon Phobos' picture was captured by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
  • Phobos was discovered in 1877 by Asaph Hall
  • Deimos is the other Martian moon

NASA has released an intriguing image that appears like a potato, but it is not. The image, captured by the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet, is of Phobos, the largest of Mars' two raggedy moons. The other moon of the Red Planet is called Deimos. In an Instagram post, the space agency said the image was taken by the HiRISE camera aboard its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft, about 6,800 km above the surface. NASA said Phobos is nearing Mars at a rate of 1.8 metres every century, meaning it will either crash into the planet in 50 million years or break up into a ring of debris.

Phobos has no atmosphere and it orbits Mars three times a day. One popular theory is that it might be a captured asteroid, NASA said, but some scientists dispute this. NASA added in the post that Phobos was discovered in 1877 by American astronomer Asaph Hall. In Greek mythology, Phobos and Deimos are the twin sons of Ares (Mars in Roman mythology), said NASA.

In the caption, NASA mentioned “the image shows a pockmarked celestial body with a large impact basin called Stickney crater. The grooves seen along its side could be the result of tidal forces – the mutual gravitational pull of the planet and the moon."

Take a look at the image here:

Many Instagram users were amazed after seeing the image.

A user, Ziggy Manzoni, said “It looks like it's made of some kind of metal.”

“It's so amazing! I've never seen it before,” said Jobbe Pilgaard.

American astronomer Asaph Hall discovered both the moons of Mars in 1877. Hall named the moons for the mythological sons of Ares, the Greek counterpart of the Roman god, Mars. Phobos, which means fear, is the brother of Deimos. The crater was named after his wife and mathematician Chloe Angeline Stickney Hall.

According to NASA, the measurement of day and night temperatures on Phobos has shown extreme variations. It had a high temperature of -4 degrees Celsius and a low of -112 degrees Celsius.

Scientists believe this intense heat loss is likely a result of the dust on Phobos' surface, which is unable to retain heat.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Phobos, Mars, Instagram
Verizon Business Signs 5G Contactless Payment Deal With Mastercard
Redmi Note 10T 5G Price in India, Storage Variant Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch

Related Stories

'Potato' or 'Raggedy' Mars Moon? NASA Releases Image of Phobos
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  3. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  4. Loki Episode 6 Recap: Multiverse, and Marvel’s Next Big Villain?
  5. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Launching in India Today: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  7. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  8. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  9. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  10. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Begins Testing New FaceTime-Like Call Interface, Ability to Join Group Calls After They Start
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch, Expected to Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Zomato Kicks Off Rs. 9,375-Crore IPO, India’s Biggest This Year
  4. Realme X7 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  5. Loki Season 2 Officially Confirmed in Loki Episode 6 Post-Credits Scene
  6. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With Dimensity SoCs, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Facebook Allows Group Admins to Designate ‘Experts’ for Their Communities
  9. Virgin Galactic Acknowledges Richard Branson's Pre-Launch Bike Ride Never Happened
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbech Listing, May Come With Dimensity 720 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com