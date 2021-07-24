Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Mars Helicopter Inegnuity Gears Up for 10th Flight, To Investigate 'Raised Ridges' Next

NASA Mars Helicopter Inegnuity Gears Up for 10th Flight, To Investigate 'Raised Ridges' Next

NASA described Ingenuity's ninth flight as a "nail-biter."

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 July 2021 12:41 IST
NASA Mars Helicopter Inegnuity Gears Up for 10th Flight, To Investigate 'Raised Ridges' Next

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Ingenuity's ninth flight lasted 2 minute and 46 seconds

Highlights
  • NASA's Ingenuity flew for 2 minutes and 46 seconds during its last flight
  • Inegunity explored an area not accessible by ground-based rovers
  • Ingenuity will explore Mars' Jezero Crater during tenth flight

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is all set to make its tenth flight on Mars and officials said that it could happen on July 24. Ingenuity, which arrived on the Red Planet aboard the Mars Perseverance rover on February 18, is the first to have flown on a terrestrial planet other than Earth. The space agency said that the rotorcraft's ninth flight was different from the ones it had undertaken before. Not only did it break the records of flight duration and cruise speed but also quadrupled the distance flown between two airfields. 

NASA said in a note published on its website, that one of the defining aspects of Ingenuity's last flight, that lasted 2 minute and 46 seconds, was that it successfully negotiated a terrain called “Seitah.” The terrain would have been difficult to cover using a ground vehicle like the Perseverance rover. The tenth flight will investigate "Raised Ridges," a collection of rock features inside Mars' Jezero Crater, according to a report by Space.com. 

On July 23, NASA also posted a picture of the "Little (Mars) Helicopter" on Instagram. The agency described the ninth flight as a "nail-biter." It said that the flight was explicitly designed to have science value by providing the first close view of major science targets that the rover will not reach for quite some time.

The post, furthermore, read, "This was made possible by a team of NASA Ames helicopter experts who assisted NASA JPL's Ingenuity team in making sure the technology demonstrator had the best chance for success in flying in the super-thin atmosphere of the Red Planet."

The photograph headlining the post was captured on June 15, 2021, by the Mars Perseverance rover using its left Mastcam-Z Camera, composed of a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast, the agency said.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars, NASA, Mars Perseverance Rover, Ingenuity, NASA Ingenuity, Perseverance
Blue Origin: Dutch Teen on Space Flight Told Jeff Bezos He Had Never Ordered From Amazon
Zomato's Stellar Stock Market Debut Sets Pace for Other Indian Tech Listings

Related Stories

NASA Mars Helicopter Inegnuity Gears Up for 10th Flight, To Investigate 'Raised Ridges' Next
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India
  2. How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Live Streaming and TV Channels
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India's New Event Has Rewards for Best Landing Skills
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Goes Official, OnePlus Buds Pro Debut as Well
  7. iPhone 13 Launch May Take Place in Third Week of September
  8. Pegasus Spyware: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Said This on Being Targeted
  9. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock in India on July 26
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Mars Helicopter Inegnuity Gears Up for 10th Flight, To Investigate 'Raised Ridges' Next
  2. Zomato's Stellar Stock Market Debut Sets Pace for Other Indian Tech Listings
  3. Blue Origin: Dutch Teen on Space Flight Told Jeff Bezos He Had Never Ordered From Amazon
  4. YouTube, Along With Facebook, Said to Be on White House Radar for Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  5. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Google's Dinosaur Game Now Features Olympic Torches, Other Minigames
  6. Mercedes-Benz Hits Accelerator in E-Car Race With Tesla, Plans to Invest Over EUR 40 Billion by 2030
  7. SpaceX Lands NASA Launch Contract for Mission to Jupiter's Moon Europa
  8. After Richard Branson, Former Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides Will Fly to Space: Report
  9. Tesla Said to Lobby India for Sharply Lower Import Taxes on Electric Vehicles
  10. Google Parent Alphabet to Launch Intrinsic Robotics Firm Under Its ‘Other Bets’ Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com