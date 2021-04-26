Technology News
loading

NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before

The Perseverance rover filmed the 80-second third flight.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 26 April 2021 10:03 IST
NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Ingenuity's flights are challenging because of conditions vastly different from Earth's

Highlights
  • The Perseverance rover filmed the 80-second third flight
  • NASA said that video clips would be sent to Earth in the coming days
  • The lateral flight was test for helicopter's autonomous navigation system

NASA's mini helicopter Ingenuity on Sunday successfully completed its third flight on Mars, moving farther and faster than ever before, with a peak speed of 6.6 feet per second.

After two initial flights during which the craft hovered above the Red Planet's surface, the helicopter on this third flight covered 64 feet (50 metres) of distance, reaching the speed of 6.6 feet per second (two metres per second), or four miles per hour in this latest flight.

"Today's flight was what we planned for, and yet it was nothing short of amazing," said Dave Lavery, the Ingenuity project's programme executive.

The Perseverance rover, which carried the four-pound (1.8 kilograms) rotorcraft to Mars, filmed the 80-second third flight. NASA said Sunday that video clips would be sent to Earth in the coming days.

The lateral flight was a test for the helicopter's autonomous navigation system, which completes the route according to information received beforehand.

"If Ingenuity flies too fast, the flight algorithm can't track surface features," NASA explained in a statement about the flight.

Ingenuity's flights are challenging because of conditions vastly different from Earth's - foremost among them a rarefied atmosphere that has less than one percent the density of our own.

This means that Ingenuity's rotors, which span four feet, have to spin at 2,400 revolutions per minute to achieve lift - about five times more than a helicopter on Earth.

NASA announced it is now preparing for a fourth flight. Each flight is planned to be of increasing difficulty in order to push Ingenuity to its limits.

The Ingenuity experiment will end in one month in order to let Perseverance return to its main task: searching for signs of past microbial life on Mars.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Ingenuity, Mars, Perseverance
Oscars Winners 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture

Related Stories

NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oscars Winners 2021 — the Full List
  2. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India on April 29
  3. New Species of Plant-Eating Dinosaur Discovered in World’s Driest Desert
  4. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  5. Watch Actor Shruti Haasan Unbox Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
  6. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Has a Beautiful Image to Show on Its Birthday
  7. Ethereurm Co-Founder Donates Over $600,000 in Tokens for COVID-19 Relief
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Tested Playback Speed for Voice Messages in Public Beta
  9. How to Check CIBIL Score Online
  10. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO to Launch Data Relay Satellite to Track Gaganyaan
  2. NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before
  3. Oscars Winners 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  4. Facebook, Twitter Remove Nearly 100 Posts Critical of COVID-19 Response in India After Government Order
  5. Apple Moving Forward on App Privacy Update Despite Pushback
  6. Ethereum Co-Founder Donates Rs. 4.5 Crores For COVID-19 Relief in India
  7. How to Check CIBIL Score Online
  8. NASA Shares Image of a Luminous Blue Star for Hubble Space Telescope’s 31st Birthday
  9. Spotify Said to Launch Podcast Subscription Service Soon
  10. Disney Imagineering Brings ‘Groot’ to Life as an Amazing Robot With Its Project Kiwi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com