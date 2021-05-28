Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error

NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error

NASA’s Ingenuity faced a major problem for the first time since it took to the Martian skies last month.

By Associated Press | Updated: 28 May 2021 16:42 IST
NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @nasa

Ingenuity began tilting back and forth as much as 20 degrees and suffered power consumption spikes

Highlights
  • Built-in system to provide extra margin for stability came to the rescue
  • The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter aced its first five flights
  • Saturday's troubled flight was the first for this bonus period

A navigation timing error sent NASA's little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride, its first major problem since it took to the Martian skies last month.

The experimental helicopter, named Ingenuity, managed to land safely, officials at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory reported Thursday.

The trouble cropped up about a minute into the helicopter's sixth test flight last Saturday at an altitude of 33 feet (10 meters). One of the numerous pictures taken by an on-board camera did not register in the navigation system, throwing the entire timing sequence off and confusing the craft about its location.

Ingenuity began tilting back and forth as much as 20 degrees and suffered power consumption spikes, according to Havard Grip, the helicopter's chief pilot.

A built-in system to provide extra margin for stability “came to the rescue,” he wrote in an online status update. The helicopter landed within 16 feet (5 meters) of its intended touchdown site.

Ingenuity became the first aircraft to make a powered flight on another planet in April, two months after landing on Mars with NASA's rover Perseverance.

The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter aced its first five flights, each one more challenging than before. NASA was so impressed by the $85 million (roughly Rs. 620 crores) tech demo that it extended its mission by at least a month.

Saturday's troubled flight was the first for this bonus period. Engineers have spent the past several days addressing the problem.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Ingenuity, Perseverance, Mars
Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms

Related Stories

NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  4. With Hands on PS5, Boman Irani All Set to Show Youngsters Who's the Boss
  5. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  9. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  10. OnePlus Nord CE India Launch Date Confirmed for June 10
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Went on a Wild Ride During Its Sixth Flight Due to Navigation Error
  2. Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
  3. Among Us Is Available for Free on Epic Games Store for a Limited Time
  4. PUBG Mobile-Like Level 3 Backpack Teased by Battlegrounds Mobile India, Release Date Still a Mystery
  5. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Confirmed as Lead in Marvel Disney+ Series
  6. Belkin Soundform Connect AirPlay 2-Enabled Dongle With Multi-Room Audio Support Launched
  7. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  8. Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled
  9. WhatsApp Fake Message in Circulation to Falsely Claim Red Ticks Indicate Government’s Control
  10. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com