NDTV Gadgets360.com

Foreign Object Found By Curiosity Rover on Mars a Rock Flake, NASA Says

, 18 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Foreign Object Found By Curiosity Rover on Mars a Rock Flake, NASA Says

An analysis by NASA's Curiosity team revealed that the object only raised a false alarm.

A so-called "foreign object debris" spotted by Mars rover Curiosity and speculated to be a piece of spacecraft debris has turned out to be a very thin flake of rock, NASA has said.

The object in the image captured on August 13 also triggered speculation among scientists that the Curiosity rover might have shed a piece of itself.

But an analysis by Curiosity's Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instruments revealed that the object, which was officially referred to as "Pettegrove Point Foreign Object Debris" (PPFOD), only raised a false alarm, NASA said on Thursday.

"In fact it was found to be a very thin flake of rock, so we can all rest easy tonight - Curiosity has not begun to shed its skin," Curiosity team member Brittney Cooper wrote in a mission update of the analysis.

"Perhaps the target should have been given a different name befitting the theme of the current quadrangle in which Curiosity resides: 'Rabhadh Cearr', or 'False Alarm' in Scottish Gaelic," Cooper said.

The Curiosity team had reasons to worry as in 2012, the rover spotted an equally mysterious bright object on the surface that turned out to be a tiny piece of plastic material shed from the rover, CNet reported.

The rover is currently monitoring the dust opacity or "tau" in Gale crater as the global dust storm that started on Mars in June declines.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Curiosity
Airtel Expands Unlimited Broadband Data Plans to More Cities as Jio GigaFiber Registrations Open
Tesla's Ex-Employee Alleges Company's Staff Involved in Drug Trafficking
Vivo Nex
Foreign Object Found By Curiosity Rover on Mars a Rock Flake, NASA Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  2. Nokia 6.1 Price Slashed in India Ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch
  3. Xiaomi Poco F1 Teased to Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  4. Vivo V11 Live Images Reveal Waterdrop Notch Design, Specifications Outed
  5. Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale to Be Held on August 30
  6. Honor 8X With 'Waterdrop' Notch, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on TENAA
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Which One Offers the Best Bang for Your Buck?
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Models Now Available in Open Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. Airtel Rivals Jio GigaFiber By Expanding Unlimited Broadband Offering
  10. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.