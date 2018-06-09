Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA Extends Juno's Jupiter Mission Until July 2021

 
, 09 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
NASA Extends Juno's Jupiter Mission Until July 2021

With NASA's Juno spacecraft needing more time to gather the mission's required data, the US space agency has decided to extend its science operations until July 2021, making way for the probe to spend three more years in orbit around Jupiter.

Juno is in 53-day orbits rather than 14-day orbits as initially planned because of a concern about valves on the spacecraft's fuel system.  This longer orbit means that it will take more time to collect the needed science data.

Scientists hope that the extension of the spacecraft's operations will enable the mission to achieve its primary science objectives. 

The end of prime operations is now expected in July 2021, with data analysis and mission close-out activities continuing into 2022, NASA said in a statement this week.

An approval for the extension of the mission was expected as an independent panel of experts confirmed in April that Juno is on track to achieve its science objectives and is already returning spectacular results. 

The Juno spacecraft and all instruments are healthy and operating nominally, NASA said, adding that the agency decided to fund the Juno probe through fiscal year 2022.

"With these funds, not only can the Juno team continue to answer long-standing questions about Jupiter that first fuelled this exciting mission, but they'll also investigate new scientific puzzles motivated by their discoveries thus far," said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, DC. 

"With every additional orbit, both scientists and citizen scientists will help unveil new surprises about this distant world," Zurbuchen added. 

Launched in August 2011 with an aim to improve our understanding of the solar system's beginnings by revealing the origin and evolution of Jupiter, the Juno spacecraft arrived at the largest planet of our solar system in July 2016.

Scientists planned to have Juno complete 32 of the 14-day science orbits through February of this year, when its prime mission was scheduled to be over, Spaceflight Now reported on Friday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Juno
Airtel Rs. 149 Recharge Refreshed Again, Now Offers 2GB Data per Day
Vampyr and Life is Strange Developer Reveals New PS4 Game Twin Mirror
Moto G6
NASA Extends Juno's Jupiter Mission Until July 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One Power With Android One Gets Its Specifications Leaked
  2. Redmi 6 Lag-Free Performance in Long Term Usage Claimed in New Teaser
  3. WhatsApp for Android Now Labels Forwarded Messages
  4. BSNL Offers 500GB Data, 50Mbps Speed With New Rs. 777 FTTH Plan
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 With AI Selfie Camera Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 9,999
  6. Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth Headphones Review
  7. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  8. Samsung Unveils 'Affordable' Galaxy J3 (2018), Galaxy J7 (2018) Phones
  9. Xiaomi Starts Recruiting MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta Testers
  10. MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch Get Up to Rs. 10,000 Cashback With New Offer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.