Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post October 31 Take Off

NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post-October 31 Take Off

The US space agency is in talks with the European Space Agency to fix a date for the take-off

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 June 2021 18:15 IST
NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post-October 31 Take Off

Photo Credit: NASA

James Webb Space Telescope is the largest ever built, as per NASA

Highlights
  • James Webb Space Telescope Launch appears to be on schedule
  • Will be launched from a spaceport in French Guiana
  • Webb telescope is the "largest space telescope ever built," as per NASA

NASA's long-awaited flagship observatory — the James Webb Space Telescope — is slated for take-off after October this year, as the space agency continues its talks with the European Space Agency (ESA) to fix a final launch date. This comes after their initial announcement in July last year in which the Webb Telescope was due for take-off on Halloween, October 31, 2021. According to NASA, the launch of the Webb Telescope is being tentatively planned “approximately four months after the first launch of the Ariane 5” that is slated for late July. Ariane 5 is the rocket on which the Webb telescope will be launched.

To ensure a safe take-off for the telescope, two Ariane 5 launches have been scheduled before the final launch of the telescope from the spaceport in French Guiana. In August, the Webb Telescope will be shipped to the launch site, post which a minimum of two months will be set aside for the launch processing.

According to a NASA statement, the observatory has completed all the post-environmental testing deployments, and it is in its final integration and folding stages.The mission "remains on schedule for a launch readiness date no earlier than October 31, 2021."

The James Webb Space Telescope is garnering a lot of attention among space enthusiasts who are in deep anticipation of the studies and findings that this telescope will facilitate. Work on this telescope was initiated back in 1997 for a launch that was expected to happen in 2007. However, extensive testing and technical glitches have delayed the launch by more than a decade, leaving the space community in deeper anticipation for its take-off this year. 

According to NASA, this is the “largest space telescope ever built.”

The excitement surrounding the Webb is not without reason. Going by NASA's own words, the James Webb Telescope will study the origins of our universe, and help scientists unravel the mystery behind the creation of solar systems including our own.

The Webb, with its longer wavelength coverage and enhanced sensitivities, will complement the Hubble Space Telescope in getting a closer look at “the beginning of time,” helping scientists study the creation of the first-ever galaxies. It will also help scientists look through dust clouds in order to study the luminaries and cosmic bodies being born today.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, James Webb Space Telescope, Webb Telescope, Ariane 5, James Webb Space Telescope Launch Date
Google News Showcase Faces Probe From German Competition Authority

Related Stories

NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post-October 31 Take Off
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. OnePlus 9R Gets Hotfix for Battery Drain Issue in India
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Confirmed to Have a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  7. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  8. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  9. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  10. Feast Your Eyes on Six First Look Photos From Money Heist Season 5
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Hotfix Update in India With Battery Drain Fix
  2. Reminiscence Trailer: Hugh Jackman Looks for Rebecca Ferguson in Westworld Co-Creator's First Movie
  3. Juhi Chawla's 5G Lawsuit Dismissed, Delhi High Court Says Case Filed for Publicity, Slaps Rs. 20 Lakh Fine
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re-Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue
  6. NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post-October 31 Take Off
  7. Google News Showcase Faces Probe From German Competition Authority
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G Design Tipped via Leaked Render Ahead of Launch
  9. EU Commission Clarifies Revamped Copyright Rules Amid Criticism
  10. FBI Says It Is Investigating About 100 Types of Ransomware, Many Trace Back to Actors in Russia: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com