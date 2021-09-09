Technology News
loading

NASA Set to Launch $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope on December 18

Astronomers hope the James Webb Space Telescope will supercharge the discovery of alien worlds.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 September 2021 12:10 IST
NASA Set to Launch $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope on December 18

Photo Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is seen here being prepared for shipment to its launch site

Highlights
  • A key feature is the James Webb telescope's ability to detect infrared
  • Hubble only has limited infrared capacity
  • The first planets to orbit other stars were detected in the 1990s

The James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, will launch on December 18, NASA said Wednesday.

The $10 billion (roughly Rs. 73,700 crores) observatory, which is a joint project by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, will blast off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Spaceport in French Guiana.

It is currently stowed at contractor Northrop Grumman's facilities in Redondo Beach, California, where it is awaiting shipping.

"Webb is an exemplary mission that signifies the epitome of perseverance," said Webb's NASA program director Gregory Robinson in a statement.

"We are extremely honored to orbit NASA's James Webb Space Telescope with Ariane, a first for Arianespace and the European space team," added Stephane Israel, CEO of Arianespace.

Researchers want to use the space telescope, the largest and most powerful ever built, to look back in time over 13.5 billion years to see the first stars and galaxies that formed, a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

A key feature is its ability to detect infrared, as by the time the light from the first objects reaches our telescopes, it has shifted towards the red end of the electromagnetic spectrum as a result of the universe's expansion.

The current premier space telescope, Hubble, only has limited infrared capacity.

Astronomers also hope the James Webb Space Telescope will supercharge the discovery of alien worlds.

The first planets to orbit other stars were detected in the 1990s and there are now more than 4,000 exoplanets that have been confirmed.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, NASA
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Tipped to Take Place in September; Price, Specifications Surface as Well

Related Stories

NASA Set to Launch $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope on December 18
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  2. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  3. BSNL Discontinuing Prepaid Broadband Plans Across India: Report
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India
  6. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  7. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  8. Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
  9. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. MIT Researchers Build Powerful Superconducting Magnet That Can Lead to Clean Fusion Energy
  2. Facebook, Apple, More Big Tech's Small Deals to Be Scrutinised at US FTC Meeting
  3. Facebook Questions British Watchdog's Authority to Order Giphy Sale
  4. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Doesn’t Believe Regulations Apply to Him, Amazon Tells US FCC
  5. NASA Set to Launch $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope on December 18
  6. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Tipped to Take Place in September; Price, Specifications Surface as Well
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India, Hint at Imminent Launch
  8. Cryptocurrency Being Eyed by Central Banks of Honduras, Guatemala, Following El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption
  9. Bitcoin in El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele Steps in to Fix Cryptocurrency Rollout Snags
  10. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com