Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronauts Harvest First Chilli Peppers on International Space Station, Make Tacos With Them

Astronauts Harvest First Chilli Peppers on International Space Station, Make Tacos With Them

Astronauts aboard ISS harvested the chilli peppers as part of Plant Habitat-04 study. 

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 November 2021 12:22 IST
Astronauts Harvest First Chilli Peppers on International Space Station, Make Tacos With Them

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Astro_Megan

Astronauts used the space-grown chilli peppers to dish up some tacos

Highlights
  • Astronauts harvested chilli peppers as part of a study
  • Twitter users were in awe of the space-grown food
  • Astronaut Megan McArthur shared photos of the chilli peppers on Twitter

NASA's International Space Station (ISS) saw its first harvest of crops on October 29. The agency shared a photo on Twitter and mentioned that the station's first harvest was chilli peppers. This harvest was a part of an ISS experiment, called Plant Habitat-04 study. Astronaut Megan McArthur, who is stationed at the ISS, posted another update about this feat. The crew onboard relished some tacos, thanks to the chilli peppers that they harvested at the station. McArthur tweeted, "Friday Feasting. After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes, and hatch chile."

The tweets incited many reactions on the micro-blogging platform. Users were in awe of the space-grown food. Many dropped questions about the process of growing food in space. Some even wondered how the filling inside the tacos managed to remain intact in microgravity.

One such user (@spidey87824157) requested for cooking or assembling video for the tacos. He commented, "How do you even chop chilli without bits floating away?"

Another user (@loneliestpickle) posted a funny GIF of a huge taco floating in space. The reaction read, "So what you're really saying is that taco was out of this world?"

More interesting comments flooded in. A user (@Alexandrinian) claimed that chilli peppers grown in space would sell at a high price at an auction. He took a fun dig at the "gourmet kind" and added, "It could even be worth enough money to refurbish the whole station."

This user (@VickyFr76545922) wasn't content with pepper farms on the station. For him, "chillies are not enough." He suggested, in a cheeky way, that the ISS should also plan a poultry farm. "Just take two-three Broiler eggs and open your poultry farm in the bulbs, chickens will come out and then chickens will become hens and then hens will give more eggs."

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, International Space Station, ISS, Twitter
Tinder Brings Second-Season of Swipe Night in 25 Countries Including India
Facebook Will Shut Down Facial Recognition System Amid Privacy Concerns

Related Stories

Astronauts Harvest First Chilli Peppers on International Space Station, Make Tacos With Them
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Opens With Gains, Dog-Coin Values Nosedive
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  6. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Elon Musk Says 'Much Respect' for Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked, May Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  10. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok-Parent ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Said to Step Down as Chairman, Leaves Board
  2. Siam Commercial Bank Acquires Majority Stake in Thailand's Bitkub Cryptocurrency Exchange
  3. Astronauts Harvest First Chilli Peppers on International Space Station, Make Tacos With Them
  4. Boat Leads TWS Earphones Shipment in India in Q3 2021, Market Saw 8 Million Units Shipped: Counterpoint
  5. Google News May Return to Spain as Country Adopts EU Copyright Law
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins for Android Users From November 5: All Details
  7. Activision Loses Blizzard Co-Leader; Delays Launch of Overwatch, Diablo
  8. Cryptocurrency: Majority Follow Bitcoin, Ether on Gain-Trail; Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
  9. Microsoft Rolls Out New Tech to Connect Its Cloud to Rivals
  10. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked; May Come With 90Hz Display, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com