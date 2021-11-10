Technology News
loading

NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Successfully Completes 15th Flight on Mars

NASA said that Ingenuity flew for 128.8 seconds and took some images of interest to scientists.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 November 2021 13:54 IST
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Successfully Completes 15th Flight on Mars

Ingenuity was originally planned to undertake five flights only

Highlights
  • Ingenuity also took some photos of Mars mid-flight
  • Ingenuity lifted off Mars' surface for the first time in April
  • It was originally planned to undertake only five flights

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has soared through the Red Planet's skies for the 15th time. The chopper, which arrived on Mars attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover, landed within the targeted zone on the Martian surface, said NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the Ingenuity mission. Initially, when NASA was making the chopper, the agency was not sure whether it would be able to fly at all on the cold Mars. It had originally planned for only five flights in total. In a tweet, JPL said Ingenuity flew for 128.8 seconds and “opportunistically took” some images of interest to scientists.

The officials were still processing the images and other data. Once that is processed, it would be clear what distance the chopper covered during its 15th flight.

Ingenuity was designed to fly for up to 90 seconds and travel for almost 980 feet (300m) at a time. It can gain about 10–15 feet (3–4.5 metres) altitude. The rotorcraft flies on its own, with minimal commands from Earth sent in advance, according to NASA.

After being launched from the Earth in July 2020, Ingenuity and Perseverance landed on Mars on February 18 this year, in the targeted zone in the Jezero Crater, a dried-up bed of an ancient lake. According to scientists, the lake may have hosted an ecosystem of Martian microbes over 3.5 billion years ago. They hope the crater may still have deposits that may throw light on the life that once possibly existed there.

Ingenuity lifted off Mars' surface for the first time on April 19 and successfully completed a controlled flight.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Mars, Ingenuity, Perseverance, NASA Perseverance, NASA Ingenuity
OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications, and Design Tipped in Major Leak
Amazon Said to Seek Settlement for EU Antitrust Investigations

Related Stories

NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Successfully Completes 15th Flight on Mars
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Mark New All-Time Highs While Dog Coin Frenzy Cools Off
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Realme Q3t With Snapdragon 778 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  9. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  10. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Peter Jackson Sells Oscar-Winning Special Effects Firm Weta Digital in $1.6-Billion 'Metaverse' Deal
  2. New York to Get Its Own Token Similar to Miami Coin, Says Mayor Eric Adams
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G User Who Suffered Severe Burns Due to Explosion Gets Refund, Medical Expenses: Report
  4. Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of US Capitol Riots
  5. Tecno Spark 8 New Variant With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Tencent, Pushed by China’s Gaming Crackdown, Posts Slowest Profit Growth in Two Years
  7. Google Loses Court Challenge Against EU Antitrust Ruling, Faces Fine of EUR 2.42 Billion
  8. Shiba Inu Beats Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin as Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter: Report
  9. Mastercard Pens Deal With APAC Asset Management Firms to Launch Crypto-Linked Payment Cards
  10. Robinhood Says 1.6 Million People Now on Crypto Wallet Waitlist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com