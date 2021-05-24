Technology News
loading

NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Image Of Galaxy Cluster 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away

NASA said the huge mass of ACO S 295 has gravitationally lensed the light from background galaxies.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 May 2021 10:59 IST
NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Image Of Galaxy Cluster 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away

Photo Credit: NASA

The picture shared by NASA on Instagram shows a galaxy cluster 3.5 million light years away

Highlights
  • NASA shared a photo from the Hubble telescope
  • It showcases galactic cluster ACO S 295
  • It shows a crowd of galaxies and stars packed into a single image

NASA has released a stunning image of a galactic cluster — ACO S 295 — that is 3.5 billion light-years away from the Earth taken by the Hubble telescope. It is in the middle of an overwhelming number of other galaxies and a similar number of stars in the small southern constellation of Horologium, also known as the clock. Captured by the Hubble telescope, the cluster, visible as a bright spot, dominates the centre of this image, both visually and physically. NASA said that the huge mass of the ACO S 295 has “gravitationally lensed” the light from background galaxies, because of which their shapes appear distorted.

When light passes one of these massive spatial objects, its path is changed slightly. This is known as gravitational lensing and it is visible in rare cases. Only the best telescopes in the world can observe the phenomena, such as the Hubble Space Telescope.

In a statement, NASA added, “In addition to providing astronomers with a natural magnifying glass with which to study distant galaxies, gravitational lensing has subtly framed the center of this image, producing a visually striking scene.”

In an Instagram post, the space agency described the galactic cluster and captioned the photo, “Let your mind wander… and enjoy.” The Instagram image has been liked by more than 6.44 lakh users and many of them even commented on it.

While a user by the name ‘marisbum' wrote “That big bright one in middle looks like heaven”, ‘santiagodelgad0' said that by looking at the photo “the only thing that goes through my mind is that we are not really alone in the universe”.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched 31 years ago as a collaboration project of the US and the EU. It is the first major optical telescope to be placed in space and has an unobstructed view of the universe. NASA regularly shares cosmic images captured by its Hubble telescope.

The Hubble, after its launch in 1990, has made more than 1.4 million observations as it has an “unobstructed view” of the universe, according to NASA.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, galaxy cluster, Hubble, Hubble Space Telecope
Cryptocurrency Miners Halt China Business After Beijing Cracks Down, Bitcoin Price Dives

Related Stories

NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Image Of Galaxy Cluster 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  2. Redmi Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  3. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo Reno 5A With IP68-Certified Build, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Spaceships Instead of Airplanes? Japan Unveils Plan for 2040
  8. Snapchat for iOS Gets Dark Mode: How to Enable It on Your iPhone
  9. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  10. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple-Epic Trial: App Store Profits Look 'Disproportionate,' US Judge Tells CEO Tim Cook
  2. NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Image Of Galaxy Cluster 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away
  3. Cryptocurrency Miners Halt China Business After Beijing Cracks Down, Bitcoin Price Dives
  4. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  6. Zhurong: China Mars Rover Touches Ground on Red Planet
  7. Security Researcher Found Loophole by Which to Send SMSes From Government IDs
  8. Elon Musk Says He Supports Cryptocurrency in Battle With Fiat Money
  9. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon and Total Eclipse Year Will Appear on May 26
  10. Friends: The Reunion Sets Zee5 Release in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com