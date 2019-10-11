Technology News
loading

NASA Launches Satellite to Explore Where Air Meets Space

The Icon satellite will study the airglow formed from gases in the ionosphere and also measure the charged environment.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 11:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Launches Satellite to Explore Where Air Meets Space

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA launched a satellite on Thursday night to explore the mysterious, dynamic region where air meets space.

The satellite — called Icon, short for Ionospheric Connection Explorer — rocketed into orbit following a two-year delay. It was dropped from a plane flying over the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Five seconds after the satellite's release, the attached Pegasus rocket ignited, sending Icon on its way.

The ionosphere is the charged part of the upper atmosphere extending several hundred miles (kilometres) up. It's in constant flux as space weather bombards it from above and Earth weather from below, sometimes disrupting radio communications.

"This protected layer, it's the top of our atmosphere. It's our frontier with space," said NASA's heliophysics division director, Nicola Fox.

Fox said there's too much going on in this region to be caused by just the sun. Hurricanes, tornadoes and other extreme weather conditions on Earth are also adding energy, she noted.

The more scientists know, the better spacecraft and astronauts can be protected in orbit through improved forecasting.

The refrigerator-size Icon satellite will study the airglow formed from gases in the ionosphere and also measure the charged environment right around the 360-mile-high (580-kilometer-high) spacecraft.

"It's a remarkable physics laboratory," said principal scientist Thomas Immel of the University of California, Berkeley, which is overseeing the two-year mission. He added: "Icon goes where the action is."

A NASA satellite launched last year, Gold, is also studying the upper atmosphere, but from much higher up. More missions are planned in coming years to study the ionosphere, including from the International Space Station.

Icon should have soared in 2017, but problems with Northrop Grumman's air-launched Pegasus rocket interfered. Despite the long delay, NASA said the $252 million mission did not exceed its price cap. Northrop Grumman also built the satellite.

During a news conference earlier this week, NASA launch director Omar Baez apologized for the delay.

"We wanted to get things right on this rocket," Baez said. "We have no second chances on these type of missions."

He called the launch "an awesome and great one; this one's been a long time in coming."

Baez said in the end, everything went well. "This is about as good as it gets," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Moon, Icon
Amazon Workers May Be Watching Your Cloud Cam Home Footage
Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
NASA Launches Satellite to Explore Where Air Meets Space
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  5. ‘Feminist’ Birds of Prey Takes ‘A Real Look at Misogyny’: Ewan McGregor
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  7. MIUI 11 Rollout Begins, Global ROM Launch Teased for October 16
  8. Oppo K5 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  9. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  2. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Brings Its Promised Siri Recording Opt-in Feature Through New iOS 13.2 Beta
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Bookings Open Once Again in India: Price, Specifications
  5. NASA Launches Satellite to Explore Where Air Meets Space
  6. Amazon Workers May Be Watching Your Cloud Cam Home Footage
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Get Android 10-Based OxygenOS This Month; Instant Translation on Video Calls Announced
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Set at Rs. 53,999, McLaren Edition to Retail at Rs. 58,999: Event Highlights
  9. Birds of Prey Star Ewan McGregor Says ‘Feminist’ DC Movie Takes ‘A Real Look at Misogyny’
  10. Google Removes Hong Kong Protester Role-Playing App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.