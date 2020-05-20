Technology News
loading

NASA Human Spaceflight Chief Doug Loverro Resigns Ahead of Launch

Loverro took the post last October to helm NASA's efforts to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024.

Updated: 20 May 2020 10:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Human Spaceflight Chief Doug Loverro Resigns Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Joe Skipper

Loverro took the post last October to helm NASA's efforts to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024

Highlights
  • Loverro took the post last October
  • A NASA spokeswoman declined to comment
  • Loverro said his departure was "because of my personal actions."

NASA's human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a week before the agency is scheduled to launch two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011.

The resignation capped Loverro's brief role at the agency overseeing future astronaut launches and landing humans on the moon by 2024.

"Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations Doug Loverro has resigned from his position effective Monday, May 18," said the memo sent to employees on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

It added that Ken Bowersox, NASA's deputy associate administrator and a former astronaut, would take Loverro's place until a permanent replacement is found.

A NASA spokeswoman declined to comment.

In an email to colleagues seen by Reuters, Loverro said his departure was "because of my personal actions," citing without more explanation "risks" he took to meet the agency's 2024 moon deadline.

"It is clear that I made a mistake in that choice for which I alone must bear the consequences."

Loverro took the post last October to helm NASA's efforts to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024, a hastened time line set by the Trump administration in 2019.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Microsoft Announces ‘World’s Fifth Most Powerful’ Supercomputer in Partnership With OpenAI

Related Stories

NASA Human Spaceflight Chief Doug Loverro Resigns Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. Swiggy Lays Off 1,100 Employees, Shuts Down Cloud Kitchens
  5. Realme Watch 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Confirmed
  6. Five facts on Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ TikTok Video Controversy
  7. Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom Launching in Europe on May 26
  9. Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  10. Honor Launches Vision X1 4K Smart TV in Three Screen Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says Won't Build AI Tools for Oil and Gas Drillers Following Greenpeace Report
  2. Honor ViewPad 6 5G Tablet With 10.4-Inch 2K Display, Kirin 985 SoC Launched
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom Launching in Europe on May 26: All Details
  4. Facebook Shops Feature to Be Launched Across Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp
  5. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Data Voucher With 50GB Total Data Benefit, Rs. 98 Pack Revised Again
  6. NASA Human Spaceflight Chief Doug Loverro Resigns Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on May 26 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. iPhone SE (2020) Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Search in Sidebar Option, Collections With Pinterest Integration
  10. Microsoft Announces ‘World’s Fifth Most Powerful’ Supercomputer in Partnership With OpenAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com