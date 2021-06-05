Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image Of ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy 120 Million Light Years Away

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image Of ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy 120 Million Light-Years Away

NASA says the galaxy looks a bit lopsided because of the 'galactic game of tug-of-war'.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 June 2021 15:11 IST
NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image Of ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy 120 Million Light-Years Away

A galaxy to the right of the NGC 2276 is gravitationally tugging on its disk of blue stars

Highlights
  • The galaxy NGC 2276 is located in the constellation Cepheus
  • It is about 120 million light-years away from the Earth
  • Hubble Space Telescope has made more than 1.4 million observations so far

Nasa's 31-year-old Hubble Space Telescope has made another incredible discovery — it has found a “lopsided” spiral galaxy that has been deformed by the gravitational tug of another nearby galaxy. NASA has shared the stunning image of the galaxy called “NGC 2276”, which is located in the constellation Cepheus, about 120 million light-years away from the Earth. In the image, dust of blue stars surrounds the yellowish core just like the scene from the Avengers: Age Of Ultron movie when the AI Ultron attacks and tries to swallow another AI Jarvis developed by Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

NASA said the spiral galaxy looks a bit lopsided because of the “galactic game of tug-of-war”. “A neighbouring galaxy is gravitationally tugging on its disk of blue stars, pulling the stars on one side of the galaxy outward,” NASA captioned the post on Instagram.

In a statement on its website, NASA said that a bright hub of older yellowish stars normally lies directly in the centre of most spiral galaxies, and added "but the bulge in NGC 2276 looks offset to the upper left".

“In reality, a neighbouring galaxy to the right of NGC 2276 (NGC 2300, not seen in the image) is gravitationally tugging on its disk of blue stars, pulling the stars on one side of the galaxy outward to distort the galaxy's normal fried-egg appearance,” said NASA. This gravitational pull between galaxies that pass close enough is not uncommon in the universe, but all such close encounters look differently.

Commenting on the image on Instagram, a user, Ilaibaah, wrote, “That's the most gigantic tug of war I've seen.”

“Is that other galaxy the main cause of those blue stars,” asked a person with the username Geejay1976.

Another user, Astro.nor, said that the colour of a star was due to its temperature. “Blue stars are hotter, red stars are cooler (but still very, very hot),” the user added.

Spiral galaxy

A spiral galaxy is a twisted collection of hot young stars and gas. Most of the galaxies that scientists have discovered, roughly 72 per cent of all the galaxies, are spiral, as opposed to elliptical and irregular galaxies. Our Milky Way is an example of a spiral galaxy.

Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA. To celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope in April this year, NASA had released a celebratory image of one of the brightest stars in our galaxy, named AG Carinae, located approximately 20,000 light-years away.

Since its launch in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has made more than 1.4 million observations as it has an “unobstructed view” of the universe, according to NASA.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: nasa, hubble telescope, spiral lopsided galaxy, ESA, NGC 2276
Twitter Gets ‘One Last Notice’ from Government to Comply With New IT Rules
iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Days Ahead of June 8 Launch

Related Stories

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image Of ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy 120 Million Light-Years Away
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  2. Juhi Chawla’s 5G Lawsuit Dismissed With Rs. 20 Lakh Penalty
  3. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  6. Moto G Stylus 5G Leaked Render Tips 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Confirmed to Have a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. OnePlus 9R Gets Hotfix for Battery Drain Issue in India
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  10. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z3 Price in India Tipped Days Ahead of June 8 Launch
  2. NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image Of ‘Lopsided’ Spiral Galaxy 120 Million Light-Years Away
  3. Twitter Gets ‘One Last Notice’ from Government to Comply With New IT Rules
  4. Why Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Briefly Lost Twitter’s Blue Badge for His Personal Account
  5. US Intel Report on UFOs Can’t Confirm or Deny Link to Aliens
  6. Mystery Event Decimated 90 Per Cent of Shark Diversity 19 Million Years Ago, New Study Finds
  7. Microsoft Blames ‘Accidental Human Error’ for Bing Showing No Images for Tiananmen 'Tank Man'
  8. Twitter in Nigeria Suspended 'Indefinitely’ Over President Muhammadu Buhari's Deleted Tweet
  9. Twitter Briefly Removed Verified Badge From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Personal Account
  10. Donald Trump Banned From Facebook Till 2023 With Return Slated Just in Time for Next US Presidential Elections
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com