Technology News
loading

Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Colliding Gases in 'Running Man' Nebula

Hubble was looking at “planet-forming disks around young stars,” trying to examine how their environment affects the evolution of such disks.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 December 2021 12:46 IST
Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Colliding Gases in 'Running Man' Nebula

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, J. Bally (University of Colorado at Boulder), and DSS

Hubble imaged a small section of the Running Man Nebula

Highlights
  • Hubble captured an image of the Herbig-Haro object
  • Herbig-Haro is a type of nebula formed under specific circumstances
  • Herbig-Haro objects are rarely seen

Hubble Space Telescope has often captured stunning images of mysterious events in space. It has allowed astronomers to widen their research and uncover new details. Recently, the telescope was trying to understand how young stars influenced their environment and it witnessed a shock wave of colliding luminous gases in the 'Running Man' Nebula. The image of the Herbig-Haro object, known as HH 45, showed clouds of gas and dust glow. Herbig-Haro is a type of nebula that forms when gas from a newborn star collides with dust around it at huge speeds and produces shock waves.

Herbig-Haro objects are rarely seen. This object is located in the nebula NGC 1977, also called the Running Man Nebula, which is a complex structure of three nebulae in the Great Orion Nebula, about  5,000 light-years from the Earth.

The Running Man Nebula is a reflection nebula, meaning it does not emit light on its own but reflects light from nearby stars “like a streetlight illuminating fog,” according to NASA. Hubble was looking at this region for “stellar jets and planet-forming disks around young stars.” It was trying to examine how their environment affects the evolution of such disks.

The Hubble image showed two sets of ionised gases glowing in blue and purple colours. While blue indicated ionised oxygen, purple represented ionised magnesium. “Researchers were particularly interested in these elements because they could be used to identify shocks and ionisation fronts,” the NASA statement read.

This image was not a bad capture for an observatory that was waking up after a technical problem and went into “safe mode” in October. Hubble, a joint project by NASA and ESA, was last serviced in person in 2009 and has not been visited by astronauts since 2011.

NASA is set to launch the more powerful James Webb telescope in December as a “successor” to the Hubble Space Telescope. Citing the differences between the both, NASA has stated that their capabilities weren't identical. One of the differences NASA pointed out was that while James Webb telescope will study the universe largely in infrared, Hubble had been focusing on optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Hubble Space Telescope, Nebula, Hubble, James Webb, Running Man Nebula
Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Tease Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup Ahead of December 9 Launch
Apple CEO Tim Cook Signed $275-Billion Deal to Placate China

Related Stories

Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Colliding Gases in 'Running Man' Nebula
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel Phones Hacked While in Repair, Explicit Photos Leaked, Say Users
  2. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro Laptops With Windows 11 Debut in India
  4. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  5. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. OnePlus 9 Series, Nord CE 5G Get Up to Rs. 13,000 Off in India: All Details
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Linked Devices Feature Receiving Hotfix for Syncing Issue: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition With Special Content Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Colliding Gases in 'Running Man' Nebula
  4. 5G Wireless Use Could Prompt Flight Diversions, US FAA Warns
  5. Visa Launches Cryptocurrency Advisory Service for Financial Institutions, Merchants
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Signed $275-Billion Deal to Placate China
  7. Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Tease Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup Ahead of December 9 Launch
  8. Oppo Foldable Phone’s Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM
  9. Google Disrupts Cybercrime Network Infecting 1 Million Devices Worldwide
  10. Ubisoft Reveals Its First Playable NFTs With Quartz; Debuts With Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com