Technology News
loading

NASA Shares Dramatic Image of 2 Galaxies Locked in a Cosmic Dance

The bigger galaxy is clearly visible like a giant spiral hanging against a black canvas, while the smaller one appears like an illuminated rock.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 October 2021 14:09 IST
NASA Shares Dramatic Image of 2 Galaxies Locked in a Cosmic Dance

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @NASAHubble

Hubble found Arp 86 while trying to understand link between stars and cold gas clouds in which they form

Highlights
  • The bigger galaxy, named NGC 7753, is visible like a giant structure
  • The the smaller NGC 7752 appears like an illuminated rock
  • Together, these galaxies are called “Arp 86”

NASA has shared a dramatic image of two peculiar galaxies locked in a cosmic dance. The event was taking place at a distance of about 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus and was captured by the space agency's powerful Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows the diminutive galaxy almost attached to its much larger neighbour by a strand of light-emitting threads. NASA said the gravitational pull between the two galaxies will eventually result in the smaller galaxy either being tossed out into space or it will be consumed by the larger one.

The bigger galaxy, named NGC 7753, is clearly visible like a giant structure hanging against a black canvas, while the smaller NGC 7752 appears like an illuminated rock. Together, these galaxies are called “Arp 86”, signifying that they appear in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies compiled by the astronomer Halton Arp in 1966.

NASA said in a statement that the Hubble found Arp 86 as part of a larger effort to understand the connections between young stars and the clouds of cold gas in which they form. For these observations, Hubble makes use of data provided by ALMA, a gigantic radio telescope perched high in the Chilean Andes. The space agency said these Hubble observations provide “a treasure trove of data” for astronomers trying to understand how stars are born.

Once the James Webb Space Telescope, a joint project by the American and the European space agencies, is launched later this year, astronomers will have more detailed observational data sets to study star formation in dusty regions like those in the galaxies of Arp 86.

“Hubble has had an incredible run. Can't wait to see what JWST will show us!” said a user.

The Hubble Telescope was launched in 1990. It has since made more than 1.3 million observations. The JWST is set to be launched on December 18.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Galaxies, Arp 86, Hubble Space Telecope
Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Opposes Apple's Effort to Pause Antitrust Trial Orders
Facebook Now Reportedly Accused of Wrongdoing by Another Whistleblower

Related Stories

NASA Shares Dramatic Image of 2 Galaxies Locked in a Cosmic Dance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Gmail for Web Gets New Features to Make Sure You Have the Right Recipient
  3. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  4. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  5. New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Carries a Special Mode for Performance Boost
  6. Enter the Zuckerverse? Social Media Churns With New Names for Facebook
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Windows 11 Gets a Fix for AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue, More Bugs
  9. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  10. Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Have a Larger AMOLED Display Over Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Massive Data Centres in US Spark Worry Over Scarce Western Water
  2. Google, IBM, Other Tech Giants Underreport Carbon Footprint, Says Study
  3. Jio Profit Increases 24 Percent as Reliance Recovers from Pandemic Slowdown
  4. Lyft Records Over 4,000 Sexual Assault Cases in Long-Overdue Safety Report
  5. NASA Artemis Moon Mission Launch Planned for February 2022
  6. In Transplant Breakthrough, Pig Kidney Attached to Human Successfully
  7. Android 12 Beta for iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5 to Start Rolling Out in India By December-End
  8. BMW to Phase Out Combustion Engines From Main Plant by 2024
  9. Facebook Now Reportedly Accused of Wrongdoing by Another Whistleblower
  10. NASA Shares Dramatic Image of 2 Galaxies Locked in a Cosmic Dance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com