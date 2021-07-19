Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ‘Starstruck’: NASA Shares Image of ‘Rediscovered’ Globular Star Cluster 35,000 Light Years Away From Earth

‘Starstruck’: NASA Shares Image of ‘Rediscovered’ Globular Star Cluster 35,000 Light Years Away From Earth

NASA said the cluster of stars has been discovered and rediscovered throughout time and is known by many names.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 19 July 2021 11:14 IST
‘Starstruck’: NASA Shares Image of ‘Rediscovered’ Globular Star Cluster 35,000 Light Years Away From Earth

Photo Credit: ESA/ Hubble & NASA, E. Noyola

NASA said the globular cluster is in constellation Scorpio located 35,000 light-years from Earth

Highlights
  • The cluster of stars was first discovered in 1826
  • It has been rediscovered several times since
  • NASA says it's now a part of many reliably recognised catalogues

Space is a repository of planets, galaxies, and umpteen stars. And agencies such as NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) have, from time to time, brought to us some breathtaking visuals, in a way acting as a bridge between humans and the universe. On Saturday, NASA shared a fascinating view of what is referred to as a snow-globe-shaped island comprising several hundred thousand stars. Held together by gravity, these stars make up a globular cluster, which was photographed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. In an Instagram post, NASA wrote that the globular cluster was in the constellation, Scorpio, located 35,000 light-years away from the Earth.

“Globular clusters are spherical groups of stars held together by gravity. They often contain some of the oldest stars in their galaxies,” added the space agency. Quite fascinating to hear, though, that this cluster has been discovered and rediscovered throughout time and is known by many names.

NASA said that it was first discovered by James Dunlop in 1826, only to be rediscovered eight years later in 1834, and then over a century later again in 1959.

“Nowadays, this cluster is reliably recognised in widely available catalogues,” it said.

Furthermore, in a note on its website, NASA said that the very bright star at the top of the image was HD 159073, only around 4,000 light-years from the Earth. That also made it a much nearer neighbour than NGC 6380, said the space agency.

NASA further goes on to mention the discovery and subsequent rediscoveries of the NGC 6380 cluster. NASA states that the cluster was discovered by James Dunlop in 1826. Then, in 1834, “it was independently rediscovered by John Herschel”. Again, in 1959, “the cluster was re-rediscovered” by Paris Pismis.

The cluster was photographed by Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 that has a wide field of view, which means that it can capture a relatively large area of the sky. And, with that, NASA also announced that all the instruments on its Hubble Space Telescope were now operational again and science data was being collected once again to expand the human understanding of the universe.

The orbiting observatory had gone dark in mid-June, with all astronomical viewing halted, but it has been fixed now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, space exploration, Hubble Telescope, Scorpio constellation, European space agency
Pegasus Use for Committing ‘Horrible Human Rights Abuses’ Must Be Stopped, Says WhatsApp Chief

Related Stories

‘Starstruck’: NASA Shares Image of ‘Rediscovered’ Globular Star Cluster 35,000 Light Years Away From Earth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
  4. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  8. Ola Receives Over 1 Lakh Pre-Booking for Its Electric Scooter in 24 Hours
  9. NASA Shares Spectacular Image of 'Rediscovered’ Globular Star Cluster
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A12s Pricing, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Working on Fixing WhatsApp Media Sharing Issue on Dual Messenger: Report
  2. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Feature Apple Watch-Like Always-On Display
  3. Mobile Internet Download Speed in India Grew Nearly 47 Percent in the Last 1 Year, Ookla’s Speedtest Index Shows
  4. Ola Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Cross 1 Lakh in 24 Hours: Here’s How You Can Book Yours
  5. Apple Accused of Slowing Down iPhones After Recent iOS Updates by Spanish Consumer Protection Organization
  6. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Skin Temperature Sensor, 10 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS Earbuds With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface, Price Tipped Ahead of July 21 Launch
  9. Telegram Cloud Chats Found to Have Multiple Flaws by Researchers, Fix Issued for all Platforms
  10. Poco M3 4GB RAM Variant Silently Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com