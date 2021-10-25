Technology News
loading

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image of 'Colourful Star-Forming Region'

The Hubble telescope has been observing deep space for 30 years.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 October 2021 13:07 IST
NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image of 'Colourful Star-Forming Region'

Photo Credit: Instagram/ NASA

NASA shared the colourful capture on Instagram

Highlights
  • NASA's Hubble telescope is tasked with observing deep space
  • The latest photo is marked with twinkling stars
  • Hubble was launched back in the early '90s

NASA has shared a stunningly colourful image that shows a region in outer space where newborn stars are taking shape. It is splattered with hues of red and yellow, with twinkling stars dotting the region like diamonds and sparkling as the sun's rays pass through them. The American space agency said that this colourful star-forming region looks a bit like a seasonal cosmic brew. The region gets its warm-hued colour because of gas and dust particles sparkling brightly in “this stellar nursery,” NASA said. The image has been captured by NASA's Hubble telescope.

The Hubble telescope has been observing deep space far more closely than any other apparatus for the past 30 years. Launched in 1990 as a collaboration between NASA and ESA, the Hubble telescope has made more than 1.3 million observations so far.

“PUMPKIN SPACE > PUMPKIN SPICE,” NASA captioned the post, referring to the popular Starbucks brew.

NASA added that this region is similar to the Orion Nebula, one of the most familiar star-forming regions, but more distant from Earth. It is estimated to be about 13,000 light-years from Earth.

The Orion Nebula, the nearest star-forming region to Earth, is 1,500 light-years away. It can be seen with the naked eye.

A couple of days ago, NASA shared an image of two peculiar galaxies locked in a cosmic dance, at a distance of about 220 million light-years from Earth. The image was captured by the Hubble telescope. In the post, NASA said that the gravitational pull between the two galaxies will eventually result in the smaller galaxy either being tossed out into space or being consumed by the larger one.

On another occasion, the Hubble telescope had found six early galaxies, massive in size, that were “dead” when the universe was about three billion years old. These galaxies had run out of cold hydrogen, the fuel needed for star formation. NASA said that as these galaxies had no fuel to form stars, they were running “empty.”

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Hubble, Instagram, NASA Instagram, Orion, ESA
PhonePe Experiments With Charging a Processing Fee on Prepaid Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
PayPal Says It Is Not Pursuing Acquisition of Pinterest

Related Stories

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning Image of 'Colourful Star-Forming Region'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed by Lu Weibing Ahead of Launch
  2. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  5. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  6. PhonePe Experiments With Charging Fee on Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  7. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  8. Redmi Watch 2 Price Leaked Ahead of October 28 Launch: All Details
  9. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  10. Lenovo Tab K10 With MediaTek Helio P22T SoC Launched in India: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Billionaire Investor Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin Is a Better Hedge Against Inflation Than Gold
  2. Russian Crypto Scammers Targeting YouTube, Google Researchers Warn
  3. Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  4. Hoote Voice-Based Social Platform Unveiled by Superstar Rajinikanth
  5. Microsoft Says Latest Russian Cyberattack Targeting Hundreds of US Networks
  6. Google Tensor SoC Beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU Benchmark Tests: Report
  7. Dogecoin Has More Crypto Holders Than Bitcoin or Ether in the US: Study
  8. iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Legend Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Only a Handful of Ethereum Whales Own the Majority of NFTs: Report
  10. BMW i4 All-Electric Vehicle Enters Production at Munich Plant, Delivery to Start in 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com