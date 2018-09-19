NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA Launches New Website to Show Impact of Space Tech on Daily Life

, 19 September 2018
NASA has launched a new interactive website that lets users explore how space technology impacts everyday life on Earth.

The new website, called NASA Home and City, features about 130 spinoff technologies in a virtual space, allowing users to tour through buildings and rooms to discover common items that NASA inspired or helped improve, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

These spinoffs are commercial products that apply NASA technology originally developed for studying and exploring space.

"Introducing NASA Home and City! A brand new interactive website where you can explore all the ways NASA benefits you in your daily life," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, said in a tweet.

"From GPS to airplanes, from baby formula to the camera in your phone, NASA technology is all around you!" he added

The US agency's collaboration with commercial companies has helped bring space technology back to Earth for over 50 years. These range from water filtration systems, originally designed to purify water for the Apollo astronauts to durable wind turbines, designed with Mars in mind to the selfie taking camera, the report said.

"Our space technology continues to improve life on Earth," said Jim Reuter, the acting associate administrator of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate.

"NASA Home and City is a place of discovery for people, and especially students, who have ever wondered why space exploration should matter to them," Reuter noted.

Further reading: NASA, NASA Home and City
NASA Launches New Website to Show Impact of Space Tech on Daily Life
