Technology News
loading

NASA Partners With ESA for Solar Orbiter Mission to Take First Peek at Sun's Poles

The new spacecraft, Solar Orbiter, will have its first opportunity to launch on February 7, NASA said on Monday.

By | Updated: 28 January 2020 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Partners With ESA for Solar Orbiter Mission to Take First Peek at Sun's Poles

Photo Credit: ESA/ ATG medialab

Highlights
  • NASA has collaborated with the European Space Agency
  • Solar Orbiter will have its first opportunity to launch on February 7
  • Its bird's eye view will give it the first-ever look at the Sun's poles

NASA has collaborated with the European Space Agency (ESA) for a mission to snap the first pictures of the Sun's north and south poles.

The new spacecraft, Solar Orbiter, will have its first opportunity to launch on February 7, NASA said on Monday.

Launching on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, the spacecraft will use Venus's and Earth's gravity to swing itself out of the ecliptic plane -- the swath of space, roughly aligned with the Sun's equator, where all planets orbit.

From there, Solar Orbiter's bird's eye view will give it the first-ever look at the Sun's poles.

"Up until Solar Orbiter, all solar imaging instruments have been within the ecliptic plane or very close to it," said Russell Howard, space scientist at the Naval Research Lab in Washington, D.C. and principal investigator for one of Solar Orbiter's ten instruments.

"Now, we'll be able to look down on the Sun from above," Howard said.

The Sun plays a central role in shaping space around us. Its massive magnetic field stretches far beyond Pluto, paving a superhighway for charged solar particles known as the solar wind.

When bursts of solar wind hit Earth, they can spark space weather storms that interfere with our GPS and communications satellites -- at their worst, they can even threaten astronauts.

To prepare for arriving solar storms, scientists monitor the Sun's magnetic field. But their techniques work best with a straight-on view; the steeper the viewing angle, the noisier the data.

The sidelong glimpse of the Sun's poles from within the ecliptic plane leaves major gaps in the data.

"The poles are particularly important for us to be able to model more accurately," said Holly Gilbert, NASA project scientist for the mission at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

"For forecasting space weather events, we need a pretty accurate model of the global magnetic field of the Sun," Gilbert said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, ESA, Sun, Solar Orbiter
Airtel Thanks Promotion Offers Discounted Google Nest Mini to Xstream Box Buyers: All You Need to Know
Instagram Led Social Media Outages in Q4 2019: Downdetector

Related Stories

NASA Partners With ESA for Solar Orbiter Mission to Take First Peek at Sun's Poles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 'Original' Series Phone and 3 Smartphones Rumoured for MWC 2020
  2. Poco X2 Set to Launch in India on February 4
  3. Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  4. Airtel Promotion Offers Discounted Google Nest Mini to Xstream Box Buyers
  5. Realme Seems to Have 2 New Phones in the Pipeline
  6. Motorola Edge+ Surfaces on Geekbench With 12GB of RAM, Android 10
  7. OnePlus Reveals Camera Features Coming to Its Future Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  9. iQoo 3 May Debut in India Next Month as Brand’s Next Flagship
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date and Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G8, Moto G8 Power Specifications Leaked; Renders Surface to Suggest New Design
  2. Instagram Led Social Media Outages in Q4 2019: Downdetector
  3. NASA Partners With ESA for Solar Orbiter Mission to Take First Peek at Sun's Poles
  4. Airtel Thanks Promotion Offers Discounted Google Nest Mini to Xstream Box Buyers: All You Need to Know
  5. Avast Antivirus Collected and Sold Users' Web Browsing Data, Company Responds
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Case Schematics Leak Tips Design of Upcoming Flagship
  7. Motorola Edge+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, Launch Expected on February 23
  8. NASA Chooses Axiom Space to Build First Habitable Commercial Module for ISS
  9. Coronavirus May Impact Apple Business in Long Run: Report
  10. Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3, 'Original' Series Phone Rumoured for MWC 2020; Specifications, Price Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.