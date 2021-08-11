Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025

Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025

NASA's Inspector General has said that the suits won't be ready for the flight until at least April 2025.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 August 2021 12:14 IST
Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA said its facing delays in the production of its xEMU spacesuits

Highlights
  • NASA said funding shortfalls and COVID-19 impact resulted in delay
  • Two two flight-ready xEMU spacesuits are required
  • Musk said SpaceX can help in production "if need be"

Elon Musk on Tuesday said his aerospace company SpaceX could help NASA produce spacesuits for its Artemis Moon mission after the US space agency's Inspector General reported that it was facing significant challenges, making the manned lunar landing impossible in 2024. Among the biggest challenges was the delay in the production of the first two flight-ready Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuits. The agency was scheduled to prepare these spacesuits by November 2024, but now NASA Office of Inspector General says that there's going to be a delay and the suits won't be ready for the flight until at least April 2025.

On Tuesday, CNBC's space reporter Michael Sheetz quoted from the Inspector General report titled, "NASA's Development Of Next-generation Spacesuits," saying, "NASA's Inspector General says delays in spacesuit development are another factor making a 2024 astronaut Moon landing impossible." He added that with $420 million (roughly Rs. 3,125 crores) spent and another $625 million (roughly Rs. 4,650 crores) expected, the spacesuits won't be ready for flight until April 2025 at the earliest.

Responding to Sheetz's tweet, Musk, himself a space enthusiast, wrote: "SpaceX could do it if need be."

NASA says in its report that these delays — attributed to funding shortfalls, COVID-19 impacts, and technical challenges — left no schedule margin for delivery of the two flight-ready spacesuits. Given the integration requirements, the suits won't be flight-ready until April 2025 at the earliest, says the report. Moreover, by the time two flight-ready xEMUs are available, NASA will have spent over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,445 crores) on the development and assembly of its next-generation spacesuits, it further said.

Delay precludes 2024 Moon landing

In another section of the report, the Inspector General said that prior to 2019, NASA was expected to design, test, and develop the xEMU and provide flight-ready spacesuits to the ISS by 2023. Back then, NASA was expected to provide suits for Artemis III Mission by 2028, according to the report, but when the mission was accelerated to 2024, the space agency was also required to fast-track its work by the same time.

Not just that, NASA was supposed to provide these suits to its HLS Program for integration by March 31, 2023. That date now stands delayed by 20 months to November 2024 after the reduced funding for spacesuit development in FY 2021, COVID-19 impacts, and ongoing technical issues, the report said.

According to the information on its website, as part of the Artemis Mission, NASA will land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon. It will also be using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever in the past. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Elon Musk, xEMU, NASA Spacesuit, NASA Moon Landing Mission, Artemis Mission, SpaceX
Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Stole Record $600 Million
Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022

Related Stories

Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. OnePlus Trolls Samsung Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  3. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  6. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  7. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Key Specifications, Price, Renders Leak Again
  10. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Can AI Replace Lawyers? Researchers Say Machine Learning Can Help Predict Summary Judgment Outcomes
  2. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demand to Beat Q1 Profit Expectations
  3. Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TV Models With HDMI 2.1 Support Launched in India
  4. Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  6. Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025
  7. Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022
  8. OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  9. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Stole Record $600 Million
  10. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Phones, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com