Technology News

NASA Dubs 2024 Moon Mission 'Artemis,' Asks for $1.6 Billion

Artemis is the Greek mythological goddess of the Moon, and twin sister to Apollo.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 13:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Dubs 2024 Moon Mission 'Artemis,' Asks for $1.6 Billion

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA's next mission to the Moon will be called Artemis, the US space agency announced Monday, though it's still looking for the money to make the journey happen by its accelerated 2024 deadline.

In March, US President Donald Trump's administration moved the date for the next American lunar mission up by four years from its original goal of 2028 while pledging to get a female astronaut to the Moon's surface for the first time.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters the agency would need an additional $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 11,300 crores) to pay for the new ground and space vehicles needed to meet the deadline.

"This additional investment, I want to be clear, is a downpayment on NASA's efforts to land humans on the Moon by 2024," he said.

Bridenstine said the mission was named Artemis after the Greek mythological goddess of the Moon and twin sister to Apollo, namesake of the program that sent 12 American astronauts to the Moon between 1969 and 1972.

NASA's total annual budget is approximately $21.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,51,000 crores), and in the 2019 fiscal year, the agency spent about $4.5 billion on developing the Orion spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS) heavy rocket and a new lunar orbital mini-station, three elements essential to the Artemis mission.

But many experts and lawmakers are concerned that NASA cannot meet the accelerated deadline, especially given the major delays in development of the SLS, which is being built by aerospace giant Boeing.

Asked how much the new mission would cost in total, Bridenstine demurred, telling a reporter: "I would love to tell you that."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis, Moon
AMD Radeon RX 640, Radeon RX 630 Spotted in Driver Update Code
Apple's Supreme Court Loss Sends Antitrust Shockwaves Through Silicon Valley
Honor Smartphones
NASA Dubs 2024 Moon Mission 'Artemis,' Asks for $1.6 Billion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  6. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  7. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  9. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.