Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid Crashing Planetary Defence Mission on November 24: How to Watch

NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Planetary Defence Mission on November 24: How to Watch

NASA's DART spacecraft will reach its target between September and October next year.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 November 2021 12:12 IST
NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Planetary Defence Mission on November 24: How to Watch

Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins, APL/Steve Gribben

NASA's DART will nudge Dimorphos off its trajectory

Highlights
  • NASA's planetary defence test are undergoing final rehearsals
  • DART mission is set to take off at 1:21am EST on November 24
  • It will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Final rehearsals for NASA's planetary defence test are already underway. The one-of-a-kind mission, which will launch next week, is set to intentionally crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to deflect its path. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will attempt to hit the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos. None of these asteroids pose any threat to Earth and this mission is only intended as a test and technology demonstrator, according to the space agency. The mission, which will primarily give a nudge to Dimorphos to deflect its trajectory, will be monitored via Earth-based telescopes and equipment throughout its journey.

A huge excitement is building up in the run-up to this expected crash.NASA has decided to live broadcast the event to everyone.

NASA DART mission: Launch time

The DART mission rocket will blast off at 1:21am EST on November 24 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. For those in India, this translates to 11:50am.

NASA DART mission: How to watch live

The live launch coverage will start at 11:00am IST. You can watch the live coverage on NASA Television, the NASA app, and NASA's website.

You can watch the launch live below:

To cater to the demand from space enthusiasts and address their excitement, NASA has lined up a series of prelaunch and science briefings starting November 21.

NASA DART mission: How to follow updates on social media

You can also get updated about the mission via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #DARTMission. You can follow NASA's Twitter accounts @NASA, @AsteroidWatch, @NASASocial and @NASA_LSP for regular updates. For Facebook, visit here, and for Instagram, click on this link.

The DART spacecraft will reach its target between September and October next year. Once there, it will then hit Dimorphos, allowing scientists on Earth to measure the effectiveness of a controlled collision for deflecting a potentially hazardous asteroid.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, DART Mission, Dimorphos, Didymos, DART, NASA DART, NASA DART Livestream, NASA DART Watch Live
Yara Debuts World's First Autonomous Electric Container Ship
Rivian, Ford Cancel Plans to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle

Related Stories

NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Planetary Defence Mission on November 24: How to Watch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best PS4, PS5 Deals in the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
  2. Vivo Y76 5G to Launch on November 23, Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  3. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. All You Needed to Know About Netflix's Cowboy Bebop
  7. Xiaomi, Redmi Said to Launch Several Devices in India by Year End
  8. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Learn How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Planetary Defence Mission on November 24: How to Watch
  2. Rivian, Ford Cancel Plans to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle
  3. Yara Debuts World's First Autonomous Electric Container Ship
  4. NASA Seeks Ideas for a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon: All You Need to Know
  5. Alibaba, Baidu, More Tech Giants Fined by China for Failing to Report 43 Old Deals
  6. Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon
  7. Tesla App Coming Back Online After Server Outage, CEO Elon Musk Says
  8. Microsoft Edge to Get Leaked Password Tool, Battery-Saving Efficiency Mode, and Price Tracking Improvements
  9. Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature on Android, Stops Opening Links in AMP on Mobile
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Live Image Leak Shows a Familiar Design and Plastic Build
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com