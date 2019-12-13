Technology News
loading

Large Asteroid to Fly By Earth Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know

According to the NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is expected to make its debut on December 20 at 10:17am EST.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 15:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Large Asteroid to Fly By Earth Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: NASA

The asteroid that will debut next week has a diametre of 1,772 feet

Highlights
  • The asteroid is currently moving towards Earth at 26,000 miles per hour
  • It belongs to the Apollos family of asteroids
  • The asteroid has a very wide orbit and covers many cosmic bodies

Earth is about to come face to face with a large asteroid next week, called 216258 (2006 WH1). First spotted in 2006 by the La Sagra Observatory, the asteroid will fly by Earth on December 20 at 10:17am EST, according to the NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). The asteroid has been classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA), which means it is capable of approaching Earth at a dangerously close distance.

NASA's CNEOS says that the 216258 (2006 WH1) asteroid follows an orbit that intersects directly with the planet's path. It is currently moving towards Earth at 26,000 miles per hour, and is significantly taller than Willis Tower in Chicago or the Empire State Building in New York. The asteroid has a diameter of 1,772 feet, reports IBTimes. Because of its massive size and its intersecting orbit, the asteroid has been classified as a PHA, and if it hits the planet, it could potentially destroy multiple cities. At its closest approach this year, the asteroid will be about 0.03904 astronomical units or around 3.6 million miles from the planet's centre, CNEOS reveals.

On its PHA page, NASA explains, “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid's potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less and an absolute magnitude (H) of 22.0 or less are considered PHAs.”

216258 (2006 WH1) asteroid has a very wide orbit and covers many cosmic bodies like Venus, Mercury, and even the Sun. It belongs to the Apollos family of asteroids.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Asteroid
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
NASA Finds Shallow Deposits of Water Ice on Mars That Astronauts Could Reach With a Shovel
NASA Selects a Sample Collection Site on Asteroid Bennu
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Large Asteroid to Fly By Earth Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. For Gamers in India, YouTube Is the Ultimate Live Streaming Platform
  3. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Confirmed to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC
  7. Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s Next Gaming Console, Coming in Holiday 2020
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. NASA Finds Water Ice Deposits Just Below the Surface of Mars
  10. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Buys UK-Based Startup Spectral Edge, Tech That Could Be Used to Improve iPhone Photography
  2. Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set-Top Box Leaked, Rumoured to Debut on December 16
  3. NASA Selects a Sample Collection Site on Asteroid Bennu
  4. Large Asteroid to Fly By Earth Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. NASA Finds Shallow Deposits of Water Ice on Mars That Astronauts Could Reach With a Shovel
  6. Fortnite Finally Gets Split-Screen Support on Consoles, Brings Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Content
  7. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 17 Launch
  8. The Game Awards 2019: All Major Announcements, Including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Godfall
  9. WhatsApp Moves Wallpaper Option, Adds New Skin Tones for Select Emojis in Latest Beta for Android
  10. Xiaomi Smart Display Tipped to Be in the Works With Google Nest Hub-Like Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.