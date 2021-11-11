Technology News
loading

NASA Uses New Technique to Find a Planet Which Orbits Around Two Different Stars

Researchers used NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to discover the planet.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 November 2021 13:11 IST
NASA Uses New Technique to Find a Planet Which Orbits Around Two Different Stars

Photo Credit: Dr. Pamela Gay/ Planetary Science Institute via SETI Institute

Circumbinary planets orbit around two different stars

Highlights
  • Circumbinary planets existed only in theory until now
  • The the planet was detected from a single sector of TESS data
  • The new technique makes detecting such planets much faster

NASA scientists have found evidence for a new transiting circumbinary planet. The term refers to any planet which orbits around two different stars. The evidence was received using an unprecedented technique. Researchers used NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to discover this unique planet. With the use of TESS and its predecessor Kepler space telescope scientists have discovered 14 such planetary bodies till now. Before this discovery, such planets existed only in the speculative and hypothetical realms of science and science-fiction literature.

A paper on the new discovery was published in the Astronomical Journal on November 10, 2021. According to it, the planet was detected from a single sector of TESS data.

Nader Haghighipour, a scientist at the Planetary Science Institute and an author on that paper, said that finding circumbinary planets was much more complicated than detecting planets orbiting around single stars. He added that at least three transit events were required to determine the orbit of a planet. The Independent quoted him as saying, “This becomes complicated when a planet orbits a double-star system because transits will not happen with the same interval over the same star.”

Studying the required three transits for a circumbinary planet also required more time as the orbits of these planets were a lot longer than those of their binary stars.

However, the TESS technique allowed scientists to speed up the process. According to a report on SETI Institute's website, the detection of this planet required 27 days, two transits, and three eclipses from a single sector of TESS data.

Haghighipour, who is also the founder of the TESS Circumbinary Planet Working Group, added, “Our group was able to show that despite its short window of observation, it is still possible to use TESS to detect circumbinary planets. The new planet is the proof of the validity, applicability, and success of our invented technique.”

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Circumbinary Planets, NASA, TESS, Kepler
YouTube Hides 'Dislike' Counts to Protect Creators From Harassment, Targeted Attacks
Ether Continues to Gain, Bitcoin and Many Other Cryptocurrencies Register Dips
NASA Uses New Technique to Find a Planet Which Orbits Around Two Different Stars
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  3. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Completes 15th Flight On Mars
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Renders Suggest Unique Camera Bump, Price Tipped
  5. Meta’s Workplace App to Integrate With Microsoft Teams
  6. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  7. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  8. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  9. PUBG: New State Now Available to Download in India: All Details
  10. Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Losses, Ether Among Few Gainers
#Latest Stories
  1. Subaru Launches Solterra, Its First All-Electric Car, Developed With Toyota
  2. Coinbase, Hit by Declining Cryptocurrency Prices, Falls Short on Revenue as Trading Volumes Slump 30 Percent
  3. Spotify Makes Blocking Other Users Easier, Defaults to Autoplay for Connected Devices
  4. Facebook, US Helping to Stimulate November 15 Protests, Cuba Foreign Minister Says
  5. Meta’s Workplace App to Integrate With Microsoft Teams, to Help Users Share Information Between Platforms
  6. NASA Uses New Technique to Find a Planet Which Orbits Around Two Different Stars
  7. Oppo A55s Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG, More Certification Listings
  8. PUBG: New State With 'Next-Generation' Battle Royale Experience Launched in India and Other Markets
  9. Uber Sued by US Justice Department Over Alleged Disability Discrimination
  10. Twitter Forms Dedicated Crypto Team to Focus on Blockchain, Web 3.0 Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com