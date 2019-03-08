Technology News

NASA Captures Unprecedented Images of Supersonic Shockwaves

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Captures Unprecedented Images of Supersonic Shockwaves

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA captured the first air-to-air images of the interaction of shockwaves from two supersonic aircrafts

NASA has captured unprecedented photos of the interaction of shockwaves from two supersonic aircraft, part of its research into developing planes that can fly faster than sound without thunderous "sonic booms".

When an aircraft crosses that threshold - around 1,225 kilometres (760 miles) per hour at sea level - it produces waves from the pressure it puts on the air around it, which merge to cause the ear-splitting sound.

In an intricate manoeuvre by "rock star" pilots at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, two supersonic T-38 jets flew just 30 feet (nine meters) apart below another plane waiting to photograph them with an advanced, high-speed camera, the agency said.

The rendezvous - at an altitude of around 30,000 feet - yielded mesmerising images of the shockwaves emanating from both planes.

With one jet flying just behind the other, "the shocks are going to be shaped differently", said Neal Smith of AerospaceComputing, an engineering firm that works with NASA, in a post on the agency's website.

"This data is really going to help us advance our understanding of how these shocks interact."

Sonic booms can be a major nuisance, capable of not just startling people on the ground but also causing damage - like shattered windows -- and this has led to strong restrictions on supersonic flight over land in jurisdictions like the United States.

The ability to capture such detailed images of shockwaves will be "crucial" to NASA's development of the X-59, the agency said, an experimental supersonic plane it hopes will be able to break the sound barrier with just a rumble instead of a sonic boom.

A breakthrough like that could lead to the loosening of flight restrictions and the return of commercial supersonic planes for the first time since Concorde was retired in 2003.

Some countries and cities banned the Franco-British airliner from their airspace because of its sonic booms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA
Made in Heaven, Amazon Series About Indian Weddings, Is Both Big and Fat
Cricket 19, Official The Ashes Game, Announced for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC
Pricee
NASA Captures Unprecedented Images of Supersonic Shockwaves
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  2. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  3. Boat Rockerz 480 Wireless Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 1,899
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  6. Ant Audio Launches New Range of Audio Products in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. ZTE Could Be Working on a Unique-Looking Foldable Phone
  9. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  10. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.