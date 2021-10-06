Technology News
loading

NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Didymos Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will be targeted at the binary asteroid Didymos.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 October 2021 13:05 IST
NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Didymos Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth

Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins, APL/Steve Gribben

An illustration shows NASA's DART in action

Highlights
  • Didymos asteroid is on its way to Earth
  • NASA's mission aims to blast the asteroid to eliminate threats
  • The NASA mission will be launched on November 23

NASA will launch a mission this November to strike an asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will be launched in order to prevent a hazardous asteroid from striking Earth. The mission is set to launch at 10:20pm PST, November 23 (10:50am IST on the following day). DART will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, US. The launch will be covered live and will be aired on NASA TV, the NASA app and its website. The space agency has also called for media coverage of the event.

DART will be NASA's first demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique, where one or more high-speed aircraft are sent to intercept the path of an approaching near-Earth object, the agency said in a press release. This interception could change the trajectory of the object and hence prevent a collision. DART is a planetary defence-driven test of technologies that will be directed at the binary near-Earth asteroid Didymos.

Didymos is a binary asteroid with two parts. Its primary body is approximately 2,559 feet (780m) across and its secondary body (known as its moonlet) is about 525 feet (160m) in size. The moonlet's size is typical of space objects that are most likely to cause a threat to Earth. The Didymos binary is being currently observed using telescopes on Earth to precisely measure its properties.

After separation from the launch vehicle, DART will cruise for over a year. Then, it will intercept Didymos' moonlet in late September 2022, when the Didymos system will be at a distance of 6.8 million miles (11 million kilometres) from Earth. The kinetic deflection will be achieved as DART deliberately crashes against the moonlet. The crash will take place at a speed of approximately 6.6 km/s.

DART will be aided with an onboard camera (named DRACO) and sophisticated autonomous navigation software. Once launched, DART's Roll Out Solar Arrays (ROSA) will be deployed to provide the machinery with the required solar power needed for its electric propulsion system.

DART's collision with the moonlet will change the near-Earth object's speed in its orbit around the primary asteroid body by only a fraction of one percent. But the moonlet's orbital period will change by several minutes. This will allow enough time for scientists to observe and measure the event through telescopes on Earth.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Asteroid, DART
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, More US Tech Giants Should Be Regulated Where They’re Based: EU Lawmaker
Axie Infinity Maker Sky Mavis Raises Series B Led by Andreesen Horowitz

Related Stories

NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Didymos Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  3. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  8. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Review
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6 Launch Date Set for October 19, Pixel 6 Pro to Debut Alongside
  2. TikTok, Snapchat, Other Video Sharing Platforms Must Do More to Protect Users: UK Regulator
  3. NASA Says It Will Try to Blast Didymos Asteroid to Save Collision With Earth
  4. Fireside App Launched to Help Creators Host Live Interactive Shows
  5. Desten Says Its EV Battery Tech Can Help Charge From 0–80 Percent Within 5 Minutes
  6. WhatsApp Outage Hits Trading in Assets From Crypto to Russian Oil
  7. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Testifies Before US Congress: Top Quotes From the Hearing
  8. Bitcoin Shoots Past $52,000 Mark After Healthy Start To Week, Most Altcoins Register Nominal Gains
  9. Facebook 'Operating in the Shadows,' Says Whistleblower as US Lawmakers Demand Probes
  10. Tecno Camon 18, Camon 18P With Triple Rear Cameras, 20.5:9 Displays Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com