Technology News
loading

NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets

Asteria belongs to a category of satellites called CubeSats, which vary in size but are typically smaller than a suitcase.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 11:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Engineer Esha Murty and Integration and Test Lead Cody Colley prepare the ASTERIA spacecraft

Highlights
  • Last communication with the Asteria was in December
  • Asteria belongs to a category of satellites called CubeSats
  • They vary in size but are typically smaller than a suitcase

NASA has lost contact with a satellite designed to study planets outside our solar system.

Mission operators at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a statement that the last communication with the Asteria (Arcsecond Space Telescope Enabling Research in Astrophysics) was in December and they will attempt to contact it till March.

Asteria belongs to a category of satellites called CubeSats, which vary in size but are typically smaller than a suitcase.

Deployed into the Earth orbit from the space station in 2017, the mission aimed to show that small satellites could one day be used to assist larger exoplanet missions, such as NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey (TESS), said the US space agency.

"The project achieved outstanding results during its three-month prime mission and its nearly two-year-long extended mission," said JPL's Lorraine Fesq, current Asteria programme manager.

"Although we are disappointed that we lost contact with the spacecraft, we are thrilled with all that we have accomplished with this impressive CubeSat," Fesq added.

Asteria observed a handful of nearby stars and successfully demonstrated that it could achieve precision measurements of the stars' brightness.

"With that data, scientists look for dips in a star's light that would indicate an orbiting planet passing between the satellite and the star," said NASA.

Mission data is still being analysed to confirm whether the satellite spotted any distant worlds.

Even if contact is not regained with Asteria, scientists can still conduct experiments on CubeSat autonomy programmes using the mission testbed -- a replica of the spacecraft's internal hardware, kept on Earth for testing purposes.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: NASA, Asteria, JPL, TESS
Oyo Says It's Committed to 'Growing the Right Way'

Related Stories

NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Apple Back at Consumer Electronics Show After 28-Year Gap
  3. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
  4. Samsung Galaxy S11 Expected at Company's February 11 Unpacked Event
  5. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Realme X2 Pro, X2 Updates Bring December Patch, Dark Mode Toggle, and More
  8. CAA Protests: Janhvi, Johar, Kashyap on What Artists Should, Shouldn’t Do
  9. Intel at CES 2020: 'Comet Lake-H' 10th Gen and 'Tiger Lake' CPUs Teased
  10. Apple May Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel at CES 2020: 'Comet Lake-H' 10th Gen and 'Tiger Lake' 10nm Laptop CPUs Teased, NUC 9 Extreme Announced
  2. NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets
  3. Oyo Says It's Committed to 'Growing the Right Way'
  4. CES 2020: Apple Back at Consumer Electronics Show After 28-Year Gap
  5. Samsung Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 Expected to Launch at February 11 Unpacked Event
  6. Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2 Updates Bring December 2019 Security Patch, Dark Mode Toggle, More
  7. Chat App Accused of Spying Returns to Google Play Store
  8. Samsung Galaxy S11 (S20?) Launch Date Pops Up in Leaked Promotional Video
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Listed on Flipkart With Snapdragon 855 SoC, India Launch Expected Soon
  10. Lenovo ThinkSmart View Smart Display with Microsoft Teams Support Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.