Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Is Inviting You to Name 'Moonikin' That Will Fly Around Moon for Artemis 1 Test Flight

NASA Is Inviting You to Name 'Moonikin' That Will Fly Around Moon for Artemis 1 Test Flight

The manikin, or the spacesuit-donned dummy, will help NASA understand the forces astronauts may experience during future missions.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 June 2021 11:10 IST
NASA Is Inviting You to Name 'Moonikin' That Will Fly Around Moon for Artemis 1 Test Flight

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA Artemis Moonikin Challenge will have a final showdown on June 28

Highlights
  • The 'moonikin' will help NASA gather data for future manned missions
  • NASA has already shortlisted eight names
  • You can vote for your favourite name via NASA's social media accounts

NASA has launched a contest for space enthusiasts to name the manikin, a spacesuit-donned dummy, that will fly around the Moon during an upcoming mission. The dummy, which the space agency affectionately calls “moonikin”, will fly around the lunar surface and help gather data during the uncrewed Artemis I test mission expected later this year before astronauts are sent to the Moon on Artemis II. For the contest, NASA has already shortlisted eight names out of which you can vote your favourite on its social media accounts. The winners will then compete against each other in the next round.

NASA has decided to conduct the contest in batches of two names. It will regularly put out two names on Artemis programme's accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, asking social media users to pick the one they want as the name of the manikin.

The first two names NASA put out were: ACE and Wargo. Check the winner below.

Similarly, NASA will take the contest forward on alternate days and winners will compete with one another until the final showdown on June 28, the American space agency said in a statement. The next batch of names will be available for voting today, June 18. Read more about it on the NASA website.

The final name of the manikin, or 'Moonikin', will be announced on June 29.

You can also vote on Facebook as well as vote on Instagram.

The Artemis I will use the new Space Launch System, the most powerful rocket ever built according to NASA. The manikin will help it understand what forces real astronauts will face in future missions on the new rocket system.

The manikin will be equipped with two radiation sensors to record acceleration and vibration as Orion spacecraft travels around the Moon and back to Earth. The crewed Artemis II launch is set for 2023, and if it sticks to its schedule, it will be NASA's first mission to the Moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Moon mission, Artemis mission, Artemis, artemis moonikin challenge
Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Bitcoin Implementation in El Salvador: World Bank Rejects Country’s Request for Help

Related Stories

NASA Is Inviting You to Name 'Moonikin' That Will Fly Around Moon for Artemis 1 Test Flight
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spotify Acquires Podz, a Podcast Discovery Platform
  2. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  3. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  4. Spotify Launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse Competitor
  5. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  7. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Launched in India
  9. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Web Services, Ferrari Enter Agreement on Cloud Storage, Machine Learning, AI
  2. Poco F3 GT Specifications Tipped by Alleged US FCC Listing, May Come With Wi-Fi 6
  3. Facebook's Neighborhoods Feature Faces Crowded Niche Market, Profiling Concerns
  4. Paytm Seeks Shareholder Approval for Rs. 12,000-Crore Sale of New Stock in What Could Be India’s Largest IPO
  5. Pokemon Unite Is a New MOBA Game Coming to Nintendo Switch in July; Android, iOS Release Set for September
  6. Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Near Zero. Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says He ‘Got Hit’
  7. Google Meet Improves Hand Raising Feature, Will Automatically Lower Raised Hand When Speaker Is Done
  8. Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV With 65-Inch Display, Cognitive Processor XR Launched in India
  9. Google Could Be Working on Apple-Like Find My Device Network Functionality for Android
  10. GTA Online Player Attempts to Perform Hamlet in the Middle of Explosions: Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com