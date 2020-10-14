Technology News
loading

NASA Announces Eight-Nation Space Coalition Under Artemis Accords

NASA’s Artemis programme aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 14 October 2020 11:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Announces Eight-Nation Space Coalition Under Artemis Accords

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA said the Artemis Accords reinforce and implement the 1967 Outer Space Treaty

Highlights
  • NASA also plans to establish an orbital space station called Gateway
  • The signatories commit to adhere to peaceful exploration transparently
  • The Artemis Accords exclude China, a rising space rival to the US

NASA announced on Tuesday that eight countries have signed an international agreement called the Artemis Accords that outlines the principles of future exploration of the Moon and beyond.

The treaty paves the way for its founding members, Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Britain and the United States, to participate in NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to Earth's nearest neighbour by 2024.

"Artemis will be the broadest and most diverse international human space exploration programme in history, and the Artemis Accords are the vehicle that will establish this singular global coalition," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"With today's signing, we are uniting with our partners to explore the Moon and are establishing vital principles that will create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space for all of humanity to enjoy."

While NASA is leading the Artemis programme, it has emphasised the need for international partnerships in building up a sustainable presence on the Moon, something the agency views as key ahead of an eventual human mission to Mars.

The agency hopes, for example, to excavate ice from the Moon's south pole to supply both drinking water and to split the molecules apart to make rocket fuel for the onward journey.

It also plans to establish an orbital space station called Gateway.

NASA said the Artemis Accords reinforce and implement the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, and are split broadly into 10 principles.

The signatories commit, for example, to adhering to peaceful exploration in a transparent manner, to create hardware systems that are operable by every member nation, and to registering their space objects.

Other principles include affirming that they will render assistance to each other in case of emergency, make their scientific data public, preserve the heritage of outer space and plan for the safe disposal of space debris.

The announcement came a day after Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said Moscow was unlikely to participate in the Gateway space station, marking the probable end of the type of close cooperation seen for two decades on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Artemis Accords also exclude China, a rising space rival to the United States.

China has an active lunar program with its own international collaborations. 

Last month, a Chinese-German team published daily radiation measurements on the lunar surface recorded by the Chang'E 4 lander in 2019.

They concluded that the level of radiation limited astronauts to two or three months on the Moon, vital information that the US Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s had not gathered.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis, Artemis Accord
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Oppo A15 With 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launching in India on October 15

Related Stories

NASA Announces Eight-Nation Space Coalition Under Artemis Accords
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone 12 Pro With HDR Video Recording, LiDAR Sensor Launched in India
  3. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  4. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  8. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  9. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, Realme Q2i With 5G Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Casts Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anya Taylor-Joy: Report
  2. Facebook Messenger Gets a New Look, Customisable Chat Features to Be Rolled Out Soon
  3. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Price in India Cut, In-Box Accessories Reduced
  4. Apple's Rare Earth Recycling on New iPhone Series Steps Up Environmental Response
  5. Oppo A15 With 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launching in India on October 15
  6. NASA Announces Eight-Nation Space Coalition Under Artemis Accords
  7. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Donates $100 Million More to Help US Election Offices
  8. Twitter Suspends Accounts Claiming to Be Black Trump Supporters Over Spam, Manipulation
  9. Facebook Bans Anti-Vaccination Advertisements but Not Antivax Posts
  10. OnePlus 8T Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com