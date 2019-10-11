Technology News
loading

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX

SpaceX is developing a capsule under NASA's commercial crew programme.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (L) and SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Thursday that a recent Twitter statement critical of SpaceX was a signal to all the space agency's contractors about realistic development timelines.

Bridenstine addressed the issue during a press conference with SpaceX founder Elon Musk after touring the company's headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Bridenstine said NASA has programs that have been in development for years.

"What we're trying to do is get back to a day where we have realistic cost and schedules. So I was signalling — and I haven't done it just to SpaceX but to all of our contractors — that we need more realism built into the development timelines," he said.

SpaceX is developing a capsule under NASA's commercial crew program to launch astronauts to the international space station so that the US does not have to rely on Russian rockets and spacecraft.

But last month Musk staged a big event to show off a prototype of an unrelated rocket he calls the Starship.

Bridenstine tweeted ahead of time that the commercial crew program is years behind schedule and NASA "expects to see the same level of enthusiasm focused on the investments of the American people. It's time to deliver."

Musk responded during his Starship reveal that SpaceX resources are overwhelmingly focused on the Dragon crew capsule and the Falcon rocket that will launch it.

During the press conference, Musk said SpaceX was within 1 percent of the commercial crew program budget.

"The NASA request for commercial crew for several years was substantially reduced by Congress, I think in some cases by 50 percent," Musk said. "It's pretty hard to stay on schedule if you've got half as much money, but we didn't spend more money, it just took longer."

Boeing is also developing a capsule called Starliner under the commercial crew program.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Jim Bridenstine, SpaceX
Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands
Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
Honor Smartphones
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts Saturday: Top Mobile Deals Previewed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G, Watch Active 2 Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Mobiles, Electronics Revealed
  8. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
  9. Dark Matter and Exoplanet Discoveries Win Nobel Physics Prize
  10. Oppo K5 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro to Come With 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging, Up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cooling, More
  2. Jio IUC Voice Call Charges: Telco Says Subscribers on Existing Plans Can Continue Making Free Outgoing Calls
  3. Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch
  4. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Explains Twitter Spat With SpaceX
  5. Google Begins Responding to Texas Antitrust Investigators' Data Demands
  6. Apple Removes Quartz News App From China App Store Over Hong Kong Protest Coverage
  7. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  8. Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Brings Its Promised Siri Recording Opt-in Feature Through New iOS 13.2 Beta
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Bookings Open Once Again in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.