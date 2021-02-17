Technology News
loading

Miniature Moon Rover From Hungary to Join Search for Water on Lunar Surface

The Puli rover won ‘Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload’ challenge organised by the US space agency in 2020.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 February 2021 11:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Miniature Moon Rover From Hungary to Join Search for Water on Lunar Surface

The team of Puli Space Technologies test the moon robot named 'Puli Rover' in Budapest, Hungary

Highlights
  • NASA's SOFIA confirmed the existence of water on the Moon for first time
  • The rover has four independently steerable wheels
  • The firm expects it to be ready to deploy on lunar mission from next year

A miniature rover being developed to explore the Moon's surface is on track to join the search for water there, its Hungarian inventors believe - using a device that weighs less than a bag of sugar.

Named after a Hungarian breed of dog, the Puli rover is a low-cost platform designed to carry different payloads, including the ice water snooper, which won the 2020 "Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload" challenge, a competition organised by the US space agency.

Weighing less than 400 grams (14 oz), its purpose is to probe for water ice by identifying and mapping the subsurface hydrogen content of the lunar soil.

"It looks for background radiation and then the background radiation induces a secondary radiation coming out of the Moon," said Matyas Hazadi, head of technical engineering at Budapest-based Puli Space Technologies, which developed both it and the rover.

"It is comparing the different energy of the background radiation spectrum to find water."

NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) last year confirmed the existence of water - and hence a potential source of rocket fuel, rehydration and oxygen - on the Moon for the first time.

The rover has four independently steerable wheels formed of foot-like rubberised spokes and can scale 40-45 degrees slopes, and its prototypes have been tested on lunar-like terrain in Hawaii and Morocco.

Backed by NASA development funds, the firm expects it to be ready to deploy on a lunar mission from next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Puli space rover
Xbox Wireless Headset With Dolby Atmos Support, Voice Isolation, and 15-Hour Battery Life Launched
Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Is Still ‘Happening’: Report
Miniature Moon Rover From Hungary to Join Search for Water on Lunar Surface
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Starts Testing Voice Messages for Users in India, Brazil, Japan
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  6. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  7. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week
  9. Nothing Becomes Sole Owner of Smartphone Company Essential: Report
  10. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Mobile App Adds Support for Up to 25 Profiles, Vi Movies & TV Gets More Live Channels: Report
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of March 4 India Launch Event
  3. Microsoft Office All-in-One App Now Available for iPad
  4. Fortnite Developer Epic Games Takes Apple App Store Payment Fight to EU Antitrust Regulators
  5. Microsoft Edge Gets Kids Mode for Safer Browsing, Adaptive Notification Requests Feature for Select Pop-Ups
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Series India Launch Teased on Flipkart, Narzo 30 Pro 5G Shown Off by CEO Madhav Sheth
  7. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP Limit at the Same Cost
  8. Garmin Enduro Smartwatch With Solar Charging Support Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: User Report
  10. Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Is Still ‘Happening’: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com