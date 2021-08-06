Technology News
loading

Never Before Did the Moon Look This Beautiful. Here's NASA's Latest Photo

NASA's latest post featuring the Moon has garnered over 20,00,000 likes.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 August 2021 14:18 IST
Never Before Did the Moon Look This Beautiful. Here's NASA's Latest Photo

Photo Credit: Nasa/ Instagram

The colour splatters all over the Moon represent different features of those areas

Highlights
  • NASA shared a mosaic of the Moon on Instagram
  • It was created with images captured by the Galileo spacecraft
  • The Galileo spacecraft orbited Jupiter from the year 1995 to 2003

We adore NASA for stunning us with marvellous pictures from various nooks and crannies of the Universe. Be it amazing landscapes of Mars or dreamy nebula clouds, we won't miss out on any of them if we keep a track of NASA's social media handles. The latest feast for our eyes is this "false-colour mosaic" photo constructed from a series of 53 images. Any guesses which planet it is? Nope, it's not a planet at all. The photo on Instagram is of our Moon.

"Our Galileo spacecraft took this false-colour mosaic, constructed from a series of 53 images, as the spacecraft zoomed over the northern regions of our Moon on December 7, 1992. The spacecraft was on its way to Jupiter," says NASA

The colour splatters all over the Moon represent different features of those areas. The bright pink areas spreading over the region represent the highlands. They surround the oval-shaped "crisium impact basin" that we spot at the bottom. Ancient lava activities are shown by blue-to-orange shades.

The dark blue stretch at the bottom is Mare Tranquillitatis, where Apollo 11 landed. It represents an area richer in titanium than the green and orange areas elsewhere. The light blue colour represents mineral-rich soil. These are associated with recent meteorite or asteroid impacts. The brightest blue light sparks are from the youngest craters.

The Galileo spacecraft orbited Jupiter from the year 1995 to 2003 and fed our scientists with many discoveries. The probe, named after Italian astronomer Galileo Galilee who discovered the four largest moons of Jupiter, indicated that the planet's icy moon Europa could nestle an ocean under its surface. NASA's caption mentioned Juno, Galileo's successor mission which is currently exploring the planet "to help us understand the origins of our solar system." 

Instagram users are loving this colourful image of the Moon. The post has received over 20,00,000 likes and over 7,000 comments. Many have left red heart and heart-eye emojis. 

"It's a moon pie," one user wrote in wonder. "I'm screaming. This is amazing," wrote another who couldn't hold their excitement. 

A user commented to remind us of the time that has passed since the photos were taken in 1992, "I was exactly 8 months (+1day) old when this picture was taken."

Here's the post by NASA:

We'll all agree that never before did the Moon look more beautiful in a photo.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon, NASA, False colour mosaic
The Suicide Squad Post-Credits Scene and Ending, Explained
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Specifications

Related Stories

Never Before Did the Moon Look This Beautiful. Here's NASA's Latest Photo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S Pro Goes Official With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. RedmiBook 15 Pro First Impressions: The Redmi Formula for Laptops
  3. Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV Launched in India
  4. Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers Launched in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Google Pixel 5a Price, Launch Date Surface Online
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  10. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Scores Big as Supreme Court Stalls Future's $3.4 Billion Retail Deal With Reliance
  2. Vivo Y53s Launch in India Set for August 9: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Mi Pad 5 Series Set to Launch on August 10, Specifications Said to Include Dual Rear Cameras, ‘Smart Pen’
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro White Colour Variant Teased in Official Video, Images
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Specifications
  6. Never Before Did the Moon Look This Beautiful. Here's NASA's Latest Photo
  7. The Suicide Squad Post-Credits Scene and Ending, Explained
  8. Xiaomi Became Number One Smartphone Brand Globally for First Time Ever in June: Counterpoint
  9. Google Pixel 5a Price Leaks, Launch Date Reportedly Set for August 26
  10. IBM, Institutions in India Join Hands to Develop Quantum Computing Skilling in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com