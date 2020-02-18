Technology News
loading

Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It

International Occultation Timing Association (IOTA) has given a detailed list of when and where the Moon-Mars occultation can be viewed. Unfortunately, the lunar occultation won’t be visible from India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 February 2020 13:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It

Mars will hide behind the Moon temporarily later today

Highlights
  • The Moon-Mars occultation will occur today
  • Moon will cover up Mars five times this year
  • Pacific Time Zone residents will be able to witness the end of the occult

A celestial event in which Mars disappears behind the Moon will occur today. This phenomenon is called Moon-Mars occultation and NASA says it occurs twice a year making it not the rarest phenomenon but still a fascinating one to observe. Residents in North and Central America will be able to see it clearly in the morning (local time) for about an hour. Observers in the Pacific Time zone will be able to witness the end of the occultation while people in the Central Time zone will be able to watch its beginning.

What is a lunar occultation?

An occultation is essentially when an object blocks the view of another object for the observer. In this case, the crescent Moon will be passing in front of Mars and blocking its view temporarily from the Earth. This occultation is called the Moon-Mars occultation or a lunar occultation. An occultation can be between two planets or when distant stars are hidden by the Moon or a planet. According to a previous report, this year, the Moon will cover up Mars five times. The Moon will move towards the left in the direction of Mars and it'll take about 14 seconds for it to hide Mars and depending on the location from where it is being viewed at, Mars can stay hidden for up to an hour and a half.

When is today's lunar occultation - timing?

According to NASA, people in the Eastern Time Zone can observe the event after local sunrise at around 7:36am but will need good binoculars or a telescope. People living in the Mountain Time Zone will have the best views before dawn of both the start and end of the occultation. They should see the occultation start at around 4:41am. Residents in the Pacific Time Zone will be able to witness the end of the occultation at around 4:20am. Finally, Central Time Zone residents should see it around 5:52am. Unfortunately, the lunar occultation won't be visible from India or anywhere in Asia.

The International Occultation Timing Association (IOTA) has listed in detail, all the regions that will be able to observe the phenomenon along with the precise time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, moon, Mars, Occultation, International Occultation Timing Association
Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film
Xiaomi Set to Launch Electric Toothbrush in India on February 20, Mi Electric Toothbrush Expected

Related Stories

Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush Teased to Debut in India on February 20
  2. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  5. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Microsoft’s New Office App Brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint Together
  8. Honor 9X Lite Alleged Price, Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
  2. Coronavirus: Samsung Offers Phone Delivery Service for Test Use to Ride Out Virus Impact
  3. Facebook Sees Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression Ahead of EU Rules
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com
  6. Xiaomi Set to Launch Electric Toothbrush in India on February 20, Mi Electric Toothbrush Expected
  7. Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It
  8. Guilty Trailer: Netflix Sets March Release Date for Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Film
  9. Uber, Delhi Police Partner to Integrate Himmat Safety App for Riders, Drivers
  10. Google Pixel 5 Name Appears in Android Open Source Project
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.