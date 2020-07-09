Technology News
loading

Unusual Gel-Like Substance Found on Far Side of Moon Finally Identified: Study

The greenish structure was discovered to be a formation called breccia.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 9 July 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Unusual Gel-Like Substance Found on Far Side of Moon Finally Identified: Study

Photo Credit: CNSA/ CLEP

Discovered last year, the strange substance set off a series of speculations among experts

Highlights
  • Unique structure discovered to be a gel-like formation called breccia
  • Breccia is formed by fusion of rocks and minerals under pressure
  • The unusual greenish Moon substance was spotted in 2019

Last year, China's Yutu-2 lunar rover discovered a unique, green-tinged gel-like substance in a crater after the Chang'e 4 mission landed on the far side of the Moon. It set off a series of speculations among experts, who tried to determine what the substance was. Based on gathered data, researchers have now published an analysis of the substance, in which the substance is described as breccia, or specifically an impact melt breccia – a rock-like substance that forms when minerals and rocks get fused together.

Published in the peer-reviewed science journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters and reported by ScienceDirect, a study revealed the substance to be impact melt breccia. A form of rock, breccia is formed when fragments of rocks or minerals get fused together to form a gel-like structure.

After Chang'e-4 landed on the Moon's far side in January 2019, its Yutu-2 lunar rover spotted the unique structure in the Von Kármán crater within the South Pole Aitken basin. Late last year, the rover investigated the substance and gathered vital data.

Based on the information, researchers suggest that the substance was formed by “impact-generated welding, cementing and agglutinating of lunar regolith and breccia.” The term regolith is used to refer to the layer of unconsolidated solid material which covers the bedrock of a planet. It is suspected that the structure was formed following a meteorite impact at the location.

With a width and height of 52cm and 16cm, respectively, the substance found is similar to the lunar impact melt braccia samples 15466 and 70019 that were returned to Earth by NASA's Apollo missions.

The study also revealed that the chunks of lunar rocks surrounding the breccia's crater were crushed into powdery regolith by the rover's wheels during exploration.

China's Chang'e-4 was the first man-made craft to ever achieve a soft landing on the far side of our closest celestial neighbour. The mission was aimed at learning more on the formation of the Moon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon, Chang e4, Yutu 2, Moon Substance, Moon Gel, China, CNSA, Space
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser

Related Stories

Unusual Gel-Like Substance Found on Far Side of Moon Finally Identified: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Can Instagram Reels Fill a TikTok Shaped Hole in Our Hearts?
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching in India on July 22
  5. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  6. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  7. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  8. Truecaller Responds to Indian Army’s Ban
  9. OnePlus Nord AMOLED Display Confirmed in New Instagram Teaser
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Create TikTok-Style Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Thanks App Adds Support for Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, and Four More Indian Languages
  2. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Images Reveal New Design Details: Report
  3. Truecaller Says Disappointed by Indian Army’s Reported Ban, Emphasises Local Storage of User Data
  4. WhatsApp Business Gets New Features Like Chat With QR Codes, Catalogue Sharing, More
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched in India
  6. Apple to Introduce 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021, Taps Suppliers for Mini-LED Technology for MacBook: Report
  7. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  8. Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Becomes the First Black Actress to Play Lesbian Superhero
  9. LG Lists Smartphones Eligible for Custom Velvet UI
  10. Poco Gives Clarification on Poco M2 Pro Security Issues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com