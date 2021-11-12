Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say

Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say

The asteroid, named Kamo'oalewa, is about the size of a Ferris wheel.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 November 2021 11:38 IST
Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say

It isn't clear yet what cause the chunk to break away from the Moon

Highlights
  • The fragment, called Kamo'oalewa, is a quasi-satellite
  • Kamo'oalewa is about 9 miles (14.5km) away from Earth
  • Earth has five similar heavenly bodies orbiting nearby

New observations suggest a celestial object tracking Earth's orbit just about 9 miles (14.5km) away from the planet is a fragment of the Moon. Astronomers say the fragment was tossed into space possibly after an ancient lunar collision. The asteroid, named Kamo'oalewa, is about the size of a Ferris wheel but a lot fainter than the faintest star that can be seen with the naked eye. The asteroid was discovered in 2016 but not much was known about it until now. Astronomers needed the most powerful telescopes to observe it in detail.

Quasi-satellites like Kamo'oalewa travel along with a planet in similar orbits around the sun. Earth has five of them, including Kamo'oalewa. Benjamin Sharkey and Vishnu Reddy at the University of Arizona led a team to examine the spectrum of the light reflecting from Kamo‘oalewa, using the Large Binocular Telescope on Mount Graham in the US. They missed the chance in April 2020 as the telescope was shut down during the pandemic. But they succeeded this year.

They found that the spectrum of reflected light matched lunar rocks from NASA's Apollo missions. This suggested the asteroid originated from the Moon. The researchers published their findings in the journal Nature Communications Earth and Environment

“This spring, we got much-needed follow-up observations and went, ‘Wow it is real',” Ben Sharkey, a PhD student at the University of Arizona and the paper's lead author, told The Guardian.

The researchers are not sure what threw the asteroid into space, but they said the violent event would have occurred between 500 and 100,000 years ago. Professor Stephen Lowry, an astronomer at the University of Kent, told the publication, “While not 100 percent conclusive, the team has made a strong case that Kamo'oalewa may indeed be a collisional fragment from such a violent event.”

The study also used data from the Lowell Discovery Telescope in Flagstaff, Arizona, US.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon, Earth, Asteroid, NASA, Kamooalewa
Spotify Buys Audio Tech Firm Findaway to Bolster Audiobooks Business
Universal Music Is Creating an NFT Super Group: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  7. WhatsApp Rolling Out New UI for Contact, Group Info: Report
  8. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say
  2. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
  3. JioBook Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek MT8788 SoC, 2GB RAM
  4. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Calls It ‘Inevitable’
  5. SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Bitcoin Marginally Up, Crypto Coins Including Ether, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Continue Surge
  8. Universal Music Is Creating an NFT Super Group: All You Need to Know
  9. Spotify Buys Audio Tech Firm Findaway to Bolster Audiobooks Business
  10. Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com